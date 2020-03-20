Doctor's note: How to socialize during coronavirus | Coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus is a global crisis, and the situation is changing every day. I don't think I've ever experienced anything like this in my career, even when swine flu pandemic coup in 2009.

Throughout the world, we see the number of people affected increase rapidly. This has led to a large number of different measures being implemented to try to get things under control. Some have worked well. Others, not so much.

In many countries, it seems that no matter what we try, the situation worsens day by day.

So am I panicking? Not yet. Although things are serious, and we can sometimes feel helpless, there is still much we can all do to help mitigate things.

Two of the most important interventions, which you may have already heard of, are social distancing and self-isolation.

Each country has a slightly different policy when it comes to these, however the general principles are similar.

Some people confuse the two, so here is an explanation, based on current UK practice.

What is social distancing?

Well, social distancing is what we should be doing, and by us, I mean everyone.

The exact advice varies, but includes things like: working from home if possible; travel only when necessary, especially on public transport or for trips abroad; avoiding social places like movie theaters and clubs; avoiding meetings of large groups of people; visitor restriction; And, if you go out in public, keep a safe distance from others, usually around two meters.

Since the coronavirus is transmitted primarily through respiratory droplets (especially when people cough or sneeze), keeping a little distance will help slow the spread of the virus.

Social distancing aims to reduce the amount of interaction people have while allowing them to carry out their necessary daily activities. It also helps reduce the chances of contracting the virus and then passing it on to others.

These measures are especially important for people at increased risk of serious disease if they get coronavirus. This could include the elderly, especially those over 70, people with significant long-term medical problems, such as lung disease, heart disease, a weak immune system, diabetes, neurological problems, kidney disease; and pregnant women.

How is self-isolation different?

Self-isolation is what people with possible coronaviruses have to do, if they have symptoms or if they have been in close contact with someone who might have them.

It is usually reserved for those who may be infected, to stop the spread of the disease.

Self-isolation implies a much stricter and broader application of distancing practices such as: not going to work or school; not traveling; have no visitors; not leaving the house and instead asking others for help if you need supplies; not share a bed; and do not share household items such as towels and utensils.

Although social distancing is usually a continuous practice for a long period of time, self-isolation is usually for a certain period of time.

For example, in the UK, we recommend that people with symptoms isolate themselves for a minimum of seven days. Your family members and others with whom you have been in close contact should isolate themselves for a minimum of 14 days to allow for the incubation period and see if they develop the disease themselves.

As we learn more about the virus, this advice is likely to change. However, for now, it represents one of the most powerful tools we have to deal with this global pandemic.

So let's make sure we all do our part.