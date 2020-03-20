Home Local News Do not wash paper towels, napkins, or other products.

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
If national use of toilet paper is leading non-TPs to consider using paper towels, napkins, and other atypical cleaning materials to clean their butts, America's plumbing professionals have a message they want to share: don't throw those things away.

One of the most visible phenomena of the new coronavirus pandemic and the resulting wave of quarantine and massive work-from-home orders has been the mad rush to stock up on toilet paper. Some call the resulting uncovered shelves an example of panic buying.

With some people arriving empty in their search for coils, Roto-Rooter, the largest plumbing service provider in North America, released an online guide on Wednesday aimed at preventing people from clogging their pipes with things that are not designed to rinse.

