Do not wash paper towels, napkins, or other products.

If national use of toilet paper is leading non-TPs to consider using paper towels, napkins, and other atypical cleaning materials to clean their butts, America's plumbing professionals have a message they want to share: don't throw those things away.

One of the most visible phenomena of the new coronavirus pandemic and the resulting wave of quarantine and massive work-from-home orders has been the mad rush to stock up on toilet paper. Some call the resulting uncovered shelves an example of panic buying.

With some people arriving empty in their search for coils, Roto-Rooter, the largest plumbing service provider in North America, released an online guide on Wednesday aimed at preventing people from clogging their pipes with things that are not designed to rinse.

"If you don't have toilet paper, there is no perfect solution, but you should never throw away paper towels and napkins. They do not dissolve quickly in water and are likely to cause your toilet to back up," company officials wrote in an email. to the clients. "Facial tissue is another bad idea, but in the absence of toilet paper, you can use it in small amounts if you throw away frequently."

The email did not say how many of the emergency calls the company is seeing related to heavier paper products being flushed down the toilets, but emphasized that Roto-Rooter is fully staffed and is still scheduling household and business.

"Roto-Rooter is considered an essential service provider in cities with curfews and travel restrictions," the email said.

Kyle Ray has been surprised that there has not been a drastic increase clogging the pipes. The owner and operator of the Englewood-based Hyper Flow Service Co.-based drain cleaning and sewer line repair business has been anticipating an increase in clogs since the toilet paper fever began. His two-technician company serves clients from Longmont to Castle Rock.

"Even the washable wipes, even if they say,quot; washable, "are too thick and won't break," Ray said. "If your pipes have a problem and they are not perfect, they could hang and create an obstruction."

In Denver, the commercial plumbing and HVAC services company Mount Mechanical has seen service calls decline in recent days, company vice president Jamie Mount said.

Some property management companies that manage the high-rise apartment and condo buildings that Mount Mechanical focuses on serving have reduced job applications in the wake of COVID-19, Mount said. They are trying to keep contractors out of buildings unless it is an emergency. Meanwhile, Mount Mechanical seeks to protect its technicians by sending them only on the most severe calls.

As for the people who wash the paper towels, napkins and the like, Mount said that lately he hasn't sent requests to fix something like that, but, "we contacted the building maintenance staff and said: & # 39; Tell your residents not to do that because they won't like the bills that come with it. "

What can the paperless toilet do to clean and protect your pipes? Ray offered a simple solution.

"Dive into the shower," he said. "That is what they should do."

