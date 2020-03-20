Disney delays the launch of Disney + in India amid the chaos of the coronavirus – Deadline

Disney + will launch later than expected in one of the world's largest markets, as the coronavirus continues to wreak havoc with the entertainment industry.

The transmitter will no longer launch in India on March 29 as originally intended, and Disney has yet to specify a new launch date for the service, which is stocked with original series like The Mandalorian.

Disney had planned to schedule the launch with the start of the Indian Premier League season, but given the spread of COVID-19, the sporting event has been rescheduled. Disney + will be part of Disney's local broadcaster, Hotstar, which has 300 million monthly active users.

Uday Shankar, APAC President of The Walt Disney Company and President of Star & Disney India, said in a statement: “We recently announced that Disney + would launch in India through the Hotstar service in conjunction with the start of the cricket season for the Indian Premier League. Given the delay in the season, we have made the decision to briefly pause the launch of Disney + and will soon announce a new revised release date for the service. "

Disney + will launch in many major European countries, including the United Kingdom, on March 24.