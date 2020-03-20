Did the Buccaneers cheat Jameis Winston with their Tom Brady ad?

%MINIFYHTML4076b09386873633a59098f9141b9cf211% %MINIFYHTML4076b09386873633a59098f9141b9cf212%

The Buccaneers officially moved from Jameis Winston by signing Tom Brady, and the team's announcement made that clear.

The Bucs released a chart to accompany the team's official announcement, and it features some interesting numbers. Some are obvious, like Brady being a 6-time Super Bowl champion. But some others seem to tease their old quarterback a bit.

You can see it? Pay attention to the left side of the graph.

In case you can't figure it out, let's just zoom in on the relevant sections.

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/5c/72/tom-brady-buccaneers_1ldqahdbxjpq17101rs2376h1.png?t=-127169464,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



While these are certainly notable achievements, it's interesting that of all Brady's achievements, these are the ones that made it to the chart. Tampa Bay even makes sure to mention Brady's low interception rate multiple times in the statement itself.

"Brady has thrown more than 4,000 yards in each of the past three seasons, totaling 85 touchdowns compared to just 27 interceptions in that span," the statement read.

Winston, meanwhile, had more than 27 interceptions just last season. The current free agent became the first quarterback to join the club 30-30, which means more than 30 touchdowns and more than 30 interceptions. But turnovers were not a season for Winston. He has had at least 17 turnovers in the five seasons since joining the NFL in 2015, and even had two seasons in which he did not play the full 16 games.

In simpler terms: Winston has 111 turnovers in 72 games played, or 1.54 per game. Brady has 227 turnovers in 285 games played, or 0.79 per game.

The Bucs may or may not have had Winston in mind when making the graphic announcement, but it's clear the team is excited to have a quarterback who won't tip the ball as much.