Details of Buccaneers' Tom Brady's new contract suggest he was simply done with the Patriots

After reports indicated Tom Brady would sign with the Buccaneers in 2020 NFL free agency, a couple of days of limbo passed before the 42-year-old quarterback and the team officially announced the most notable move in the NFL this year. We already knew the "whys,quot; associated with Brady's move from New England to Tampa Bay. Now that details of his new deal with the Bucs have emerged, we also know the "how."

According to multiple reports, Brady and the Buccaneers agreed to a two-year deal worth $ 50 million, and the entire contract is guaranteed. On top of that, Brady could earn an additional $ 9 million in incentives if certain marks are reached in the next two seasons.

An Interesting Note From NFL Media: New England "probably would have made this contract"Brady had expressed interest in a return to the Patriots. But he did not. This verifies the idea that Brady was simply ready to play elsewhere and did not really consider a return to New England after 20 years."

NFL Media also reported that the Bucs and Chargers were the only teams that extended offers to Brady in free agency. This verifies the idea that Brady simply chose Tampa Bay over Los Angeles for personal and professional reasons.

Below are the full details of Brady's new deal and what each aspect means for the quarterback and the team.

Tom Brady & # 39; s Buccaneers contract

– Two years: This shows a multi-year commitment to Brady, which was obvious to the Buccaneers, since considering a one-year "prove it,quot; contract would have been a slap in the face for the greatest quarterback of all time. Except for a highly unlikely early retirement or an even more unlikely release, Brady will be in Tampa Bay for at least two seasons. (It cannot be changed. More on that later.)

– $ 50 million, all guaranteed: The total value of the $ 50 million contract is reportedly less than what the Patriots offered Brady last year. The difference, like NFL Media Points out, is the fact that the $ 50 million in Brady's deal with the Bucs is fully guaranteed. In fully guaranteed money terms, Brady's $ 50 million ranks 10th among NFL quarterbacks.

Rank Guaranteed QB Equipment one) $ 94.5 million Matt Ryan Falcons two) $ 78.7 million Aaron Rodgers Packers 3) $ 70 million Russell Wilson Seahawks 4) $ 66.47 million Carson Wentz Eagles 5) $ 66 million Kirk Cousins Vikings 6) $ 62 million Ryan Tannehill Titans 7) $ 60.5 million Matthew Stafford Lions 8) $ 57.04 million Jared Goff Rams 9) $ 55 million Alex Smith Red Skins 10) $ 50 million Tom brady Buccaneers

– $ 25 million per year: In terms of average annual salary, Brady's $ 25 million per year ranks 12th among current NFL quarterbacks. (Philip Rivers, Drew Brees, and Derek Carr also earn $ 25 million per year; Matthew Stafford is ahead with $ 27 million per year.)

Below are the 10 highest paid QBs on average per year.

Rank Salary QB Equipment one) $ 35 million Russell Wilson Seahawks two) $ 34 million Ben roethlisberger Steelers T3 $ 33.5 million Jared Goff Rams T3 $ 33.5 million Aaron Rodgers Packers 5) $ 33 million Kirk Cousins Vikings 6) $ 32 million Carson Wentz Eagles 6) $ 30,144 million (label) Dak Prescott Cowboys 7) $ 30 million Matt Ryan Falcons 8) $ 29.5 million Ryan Tannehill Titans 9) $ 27,975 million Jacoby Brissett Foals

According to NFL Media, the Decomposition Brady's two-year contract in Tampa Bay is as follows:

2020: $ 10 million list bonus, $ 15 million base salary

2021: $ 10 million list bonus, $ 15 million base salary

– $ 4.5 million per year in incentives: This is a crucial element for Buccaneers. It was widely assumed that the team Brady got in free agency 2020 would have to pay him $ 30 million a year or more. By getting Brady for $ 25 million per year and offering an additional $ 9 million in potential incentive money, Tampa Bay maintains some salary cap flexibility as it tries to add pieces around its new quarterback.

The goals Brady must meet to earn his incentives are as follows (for NFL Media):

Up to $ 2.25 million each year tied for the top 5 in passer rating, touchdowns, yards, completion percentage, yards per pass

Up to $ 2.25 million each year linked to playoffs, playoffs and playing time, Super Bowl playing time

– No tags or exchanges: Brady gave up some guaranteed annual money so the Bucs could maintain some capitalization flexibility. In return, the Bucs apparently agreed to clauses in the contract that prohibit their commercialization or franchise / transition by labeling Brady for the duration of the agreement.

This is notable considering that Brady requested the same from the Patriots when they restructured their deal last summer, months before he left the team when he came to unrestricted free agency for the first time in his career. The fact that he doesn't have trade / tag clauses in his new deal with the Bucs suggests that he wants similar freedom after the 2021 season.

Brady has consistently stated that he wants to play in the NFL until he is 45 years old. To do so, he would need to play in 2022. This contract maintains Brady's opportunity to do so, in Tampa Bay or elsewhere.