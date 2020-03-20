Denise Richards raves about her husband on his birthday amid misleading speculation

%MINIFYHTMLfcfa9d473b166fd4f0bfa1512b3cb1d611% %MINIFYHTMLfcfa9d473b166fd4f0bfa1512b3cb1d612%

Denise Richards turned to social media to commemorate her husband Aaron Phypers' birthday, and judging by her tribute post, it's safe to assume their relationship is going great! Also, her #goals romance seems even more, as not too long ago, fans actually saw her "pissed off,quot; amidst an adventure buzz.

As you may recall, in the latest trailer for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Denise was really upset and even crying!

However, they obviously put the drama aside on her man's birthday and she shared a sweet post to commemorate her big day.

Along with several photos, he wrote: ‘Happy birthday to my better half @aaronwilliamcameron. I love you so much … # soulmate #besthusbandever ".

The two have been married for a little over a year and a half and have already had massive ups and downs.

As for the snapshots that accompanied the poignant message, they were from the married couple, including one from their Malibu wedding.

The candid photo shows Denise looking at her boyfriend with her arms around his neck, the two coming closer to apparently share a kiss.

In the background, you can see the blue ocean as well as the pink flowers cascading down.

You can also see a small part of her beautiful wedding dress, the dress designed by Mark Zunino with floral applications and that looks like something out of a fairy tale.

The following screenshot is in black and white and features the birthday boy riding a motorcycle down a palm fringed street.

The third photo shows the couple kissing on the beach, while the last is a photo of the two again, this time the man looking at her as lovingly as ever.

It's great to see that the couple have managed to get past the drama of the cheating rumors, though it's still unclear whether they completely ended that chapter or whether they simply pressed pause for her husband's birthday.



