Daytime Emmy Awards 2020 scrapped amid uncertainty caused by coronavirus crisis

The 47th annual United States Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony has been removed due to fears of the coronavirus.

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences event is scheduled for June in Pasadena, California.

"Given our concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, we have decided that we will not host the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Pasadena next June," NATAS President Terry O & # 39; Reilly said Thursday, Nov. 19. March. So many unknowns right now with the flow of information changing daily, almost every hour, it would be simply irresponsible to move forward with our annual celebration of excellence in daytime television right now. "

However, the evaluation continues and the nominees for top honors will be announced later this spring.

"We are working on some exciting alternative ideas on how to better recognize honorees later this year and will share more details in the coming weeks," Daytime Emmy Awards CEO Brent Stanton said in a statement.

NATAS officials have already postponed their annual Technology and Engineering Emmy Awards and their Sports Emmy Awards due to the coronavirus pandemic.