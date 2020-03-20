David Warner withdraws from The Hundred amid a coronavirus pandemic | Cricket News

Warner's manager says Batsman has chosen to be available for the Australia vs. Zimbabwe ODI series, scheduled for August.
Last update: 20/03/20 11:11 am
David Warner is the first renowned foreign player to withdraw from The Hundred tournament, The Sydney Morning Herald reports, amid the coronavirus pandemic that is gripping world sport.
Warner's decision to withdraw from the competition is said to be unrelated to the COVID-19 outbreak, and his manager James Erskine said the Australian starting hitter chose to be available for the one-day international series against Zimbabwe scheduled for August. .
That three-game series with Zimbabwe could collide with The Hundred, with the inaugural season of the new 100-ball-per-side format taking place from July 17 to August 15, although there is likely to be a delay in competition in coronavirus medium. outbreak.
Warner, drafted by Southern Brave last October, picked up the maximum fee of £ 125,000, where he was ready to play alongside his select overseas teammates Andre Russell and Shadab Khan, as well as Englishmen Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan and Ollie Pope. .
Hundred has reportedly been identified as a priority for the ECB, along with international cricket and the T20 Blast tournament, as he prepares for the financial impact of the pandemic on the English cricket summer schedule.
The ECB faces the possibility that the County Championship, scheduled to begin on April 12, will be delayed, while England's home test series against the West Indies starting in June is also in danger of being postponed. .
