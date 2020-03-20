David Adefeso praises Tamar Braxton's new music: "I've been waiting for this for the past two years,quot;

It was previously reported that Tamar Braxton has new music, and his fans are crazy with excitement over this. It seems they are not the only ones who are excited about this.

Look at the message from David Adefeso that he shared on his social media account.

"I have been waiting for this for the past 2 years." It finally fell tonight at midnight east coast time and WOWWWWWWW🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️ … I have it in permanent play🔥🔥❤️❤️. #crazykindoflove, "David captioned his post.

Someone said: Esto This is in! It has the same beat as Whitney & # 39; s Saving all my love for You. "

Another follower posted this: "I love you … why this sounds like … #savingallmyloveforyou," and one fan wrote, "You look handsome as always in the video. I love to see you and Tamar together."

A follower said: ‘Every time I hear this heartbeat it reminds me of family matters 😩 @ jaleelwhite @kellieswilliams !!! I love this song @tamarbraxton ’and a fan posted this: pay I pay to find someday the love that you and Tamar have for each other. It is really inspiring! I can't wait for the album! "

Tamar also shared some posts related to the new music on her social media account, and captioned one of them with the following words: Sí Yes, she did! "Crazy Kind of Love,quot; from the True to the Game 2 soundtrack RIGHT NOW. Streaming on all platforms !!! Tag #CrazyKindofLove as I sing my song and I'll republish and share them. Thank you to everyone who made this possible. We are only UP and UP and UP from here. God is good! Come on! #CrazyKindofLove #CrazyKindofLove #CrazyKindofLove #CrazyKindofLove #tamarbraxton (Photo by @whoiswarrenwhite) "

People loved the fact that David is in the Tamar video, and they made sure to praise the couple.

Tamar fans are so glad that she has finally found someone who loves her so much. People are really grateful to David for the way he is with the singer.



