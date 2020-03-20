DART Highlights Passengers' Need for Social Detachment While Continuing Full Services During Coronavirus Outbreak – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– The Dallas Area Rapid Transit reminded passengers on Friday to make social distancing a part of their daily routine and reminds those who feel ill to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic.

DART said it remains committed to maintaining its full schedule of services for North Texas commuters who depend on buses and trains to get to jobs, grocery stores and medical appointments.

Since one of the most effective ways to stop the spread of the coronavirus is to dramatically reduce interactions with other people, DART is asking all customers to:

Keep a six-foot distance between your peers and your DART operator whenever possible.

Leave an open seat between you and other passengers when available.

Avoid physical contact with others, including handshakes and hugs.

Stay home and avoid public places if you feel sick or have symptoms.

DART said it continues to aggressively expand agency-wide cleaning and security protocols in response to COVID-19.

In addition to standard nighttime cleanings, DART vehicles now receive additional cleanings throughout the day.

Passengers can find additional information on the agency's coronavirus prevention efforts by clicking here.

DART encourages passengers who see an unsanitary surface that needs attention, to contact Customer Service at (214) 979-1111, or to use the "DART Say Something,quot; app, which can be downloaded from the Apple Store or Google Play.

