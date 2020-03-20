Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson extends disaster declaration until April 29 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson signed an extension to the city's local disaster state declaration on Thursday, effective until the end of next month.

Unless terminated or further extended, the statement will be effective until 11:59 p.m. April 29.

The signing came after the Dallas City Council voted Wednesday at a special meeting called to authorize the extension of the disaster state. Mayor Johnson initially declared a state of disaster on Thursday, March 12.

The accompanying emergency regulations remain in effect, but the rules are subject to change by the mayor for as long as the disaster state is in effect.

"Declaring a state of disaster was not an easy decision to make because of what it means for our city, and the economic ramifications of subsequent emergency regulations have weighed heavily on me in recent days," Johnson said. "But I think this disaster declaration and our emergency measures were prudent and responsible. These actions, I believe, will save lives. "