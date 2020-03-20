Dale Earnhardt Jr. Expecting months of second child after surviving plane crash

%MINIFYHTML591b689db35d0750e2ad4fd780a2f0ad11% %MINIFYHTML591b689db35d0750e2ad4fd780a2f0ad12%

NASCAR driver wife Amy Earnhardt shares a video on social media that captures the moment her husband found out he will be a father again.

NASCAR race ace Dale Earnhardt Jr. he's ready to parent again just a few months after he narrowly avoided death in a plane crash.

The driver's wife, Amy Earnhardt, announced that she was pregnant on Instagram earlier this week (March 18) when she debuted a video of the time when she told her husband that she would be a dad again.

He saw the couple's one-year-old daughter, Isla, in a shirt that said "Super Amazing Sister," and said, "What? How do you know it's a girl?" prompting his wife to explain, "She's a sister anyway," as Dale pieced together the great revelation.

"So Dad reacted when I told him a few weeks ago," Amy captioned the video.

The family survived a plane crash in Tennessee in October, but speed demon Dale returned to the track and competed in the Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 weeks later.