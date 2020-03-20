Dale Earnhardt Jr. Expecting months of second child after surviving plane crash

NASCAR driver wife Amy Earnhardt shares a video on social media that captures the moment her husband found out he will be a father again.
Up News Info –
NASCAR race ace Dale Earnhardt Jr. he's ready to parent again just a few months after he narrowly avoided death in a plane crash.
The driver's wife, Amy Earnhardt, announced that she was pregnant on Instagram earlier this week (March 18) when she debuted a video of the time when she told her husband that she would be a dad again.
He saw the couple's one-year-old daughter, Isla, in a shirt that said "Super Amazing Sister," and said, "What? How do you know it's a girl?" prompting his wife to explain, "She's a sister anyway," as Dale pieced together the great revelation.
"So Dad reacted when I told him a few weeks ago," Amy captioned the video.
The family survived a plane crash in Tennessee in October, but speed demon Dale returned to the track and competed in the Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 weeks later.
Ariana Grande and her mother seek a restraining order against an obsessed fan
%MINIFYHTML591b689db35d0750e2ad4fd780a2f0ad17%