Cynthia Bailey reveals to her fans what she would say to her younger self

Cynthia Bailey has just revealed to her fans what she would say to her younger self these days. Look at the message he shared on his social media account.

‘What would I say to my younger self today? trust the Lord. believe in yourself. do not be afraid. laughing hard. Love yourself. be strong. Being vulnerable inspires others. be nice to others. Work diligently. don't be afraid to live your life. run, don't walk towards your purpose. Get ready for an incredible journey. Enjoy the trip. Life is too short

#tbt #lilcynt #lifeistooshort ", Cynthia captioned her post.

Someone exclaimed, "Wow, you can really see Noelle in this picture of you," and a follower said, "This doesn't look like you at all now." Shadowless, then and now you are beautiful. "

One follower said, "I thought it was Noelle and then I realized that photos of her at that age would have a different background and image quality."

Someone else wrote: Oh Oh my god so adorable! Your daughter looks like you! "And another follower said," He seemed to have followed that program. You're great. Be happy. & # 39;

A commenter posted this: ‘So you were beautiful! You are beautiful now !!! Not everyone can post their youngest photo, because now it looks nothing like them! 😳 ’

Someone else posted: ‘Girl @ cynthiabailey10 You are back 2 years younger, you already made it! If something that goes back to your younger self should "thank you for not letting anyone stop you from being you, and achieve more and then some," your younger self already believes in GOD. "

Other than this, Cynthia recently shared a video where she was walking outside with Mike just to get some exercise. He also made sure to offer some advice to his followers.

He also told his followers that this would all happen, and Mike says there is nothing we can do as it is the will of God.



