CU Buffs missed the Golden Sweet 16 opportunity? The machines say no. – Up News Info

If the coronavirus didn't exist, and the 2020 NCAA men's basketball tournament was still one thing, the CU Buffs season could be alive today on the first weekend of the tournament. Simply not if the machines had something to say about it.

With no games to report this week, numerous media outlets and bracketistas intervened with simulations of how the group of 68 teams could have developed. Unsurprisingly, none of them liked the Buffs' chances of leaving the first weekend for the first time in the show's history, including the screening of a first-round outing from fivethirtyeight.com.

However, some had UC at least coming out of the first round. Sounds familiar?

Here is a summary of several of the simulations.

Seth Walder, ESPN Analytics

Seed: 8

Results: CU defeats No. 9 Florida in first round, loses No. 1 Dayton in second.

Explanation: Departing from its BPI metric and Joe Lunardi support, ESPN came up with a Final Four that no one saw coming from Wisconsin, Maryland, BYU, and Virginia, all No. 4 seeds or more, that crowned the National Champions of the Badgers. As for the Buffs' loss to Dayton, a CU team won earlier this season in OT, Walker said the following: “The kills (from Obadiah Toppin) steal the show when Dayton gets a spot on Sweet 16 and Toppin becomes the player to talk about the layoff between the first and second weekend of the tournament. "

Neil Greenberg, The Washington Post

Seed: 8

Results: CU defeats No. 9 Marquette in first round, loses No. 1 Gonzaga in second.

Explanation: Combining a combination of his own formula, Patrick Stevens' brace projections, and Ken Pomeroy's site metrics, Greenberg simulated games 5,000 times, using Game 2020 to dictate the bracket results. In their group, CU lost to the Zags, who were ultimately eliminated in the Elite Eight vs. Maryland. The Terps joined Ohio State, Dayton and Baylor in the Final Four, with the Buckeyes winning everything over Baylor. Let's thank everyone that we didn't have to see that happen.

Rob Dauster, NBC Sports

Seed: 8

Results: CU loses to No. 9 Oklahoma 77-72 in the first round.

Explanation: NBC's Dauster used Dave Ommen's supporting projection and ran games through a website called the NCAA Game Sim to produce a 67-game tournament that ended with Kansas beating Michigan State in the championship game. Sadly, it was a given for the Buffs, despite a 23-point game and five assists from McKinley Wright IV and a double double from Tyler Bey (13 points, 13 rebounds). Oklahoma's 3-point shot (12 of 23) was simply too much for the Buffs to get past.

David Cobb, CBSsports.com

Seed: 9

Results: CU beats No. 8 Houston 67-66 in the first round, loses No. 1 Gonzaga 76-70 in the second round.

Explanation: Using the sportsline.com simulator and Jerry Palm's bracket, Cobb produced a bracket that saw Dayton beat Gonzaga in the national title game, with Duke and Florida State on the other four Final Four teams. The Buffs managed to pass Houston before giving the Zags everything they could handle in the second round in Spokane, Washington. After all, this could be the best result of all the simulations for Tad Boyle's squad.

Luke DeCock, Charlotte Observer

Seed: 9

Results: CU loses to No. 8 Florida 81-72 in first round.

Explanation: The Observer ran its own Sunday Screening program based on support organized by Stevens of WaPo. DeCock then used the WhatIfSports.com simulator to loop through the support. The resulting simulation produced the opposite result to that of WaPo, with Florida defeating Colorado in the first round despite the monstrous games of McKinley Wright IV (25 points, six assists, 11 of 19 shots) and Tyler Bey (11 points, 10 bounces). Did former Post Clerk and current Senior Observer Sports Editor Matt L. Stephens, a notable CSU graduate, tip the scales? We may never know.