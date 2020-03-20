Cristiano Ronaldo receives a special father's day tribute from his longtime partner

WENN / Sean Thorton

Georgina Rodríguez, who many believe is the wife of the Portuguese soccer ace, considers him a "hero", a "guardian angel" and "the best of men" in her sincere online message.

Up News Info –

Soccer ace and model Cristiano Ronaldo He got a huge boost when he isolated himself with his family in Portugal – his lifelong partner called him the "best of men" in an online Father's Day publication.

Georgina Rodriguez, who many believe is the wife of the Portuguese international, celebrated Father's Day in Spain and Portugal on Thursday, March 19 with a heartfelt message to her man, also calling him her "guardian angel."

%MINIFYHTMLf7cc37fbf4f3c6917c08e40760fffd5811% %MINIFYHTMLf7cc37fbf4f3c6917c08e40760fffd5812%

"Because of your strength and courage you will always be our HERO," he wrote in Portuguese. "By protecting us night and day you will be our GUARD ANGEL. For moments of joy, you will be our SPECIAL FRIEND."

"For that great love that you give us, for your example and support, you will always be for us, THE MOST IMPORTANT AND THE BEST OF MEN. WE LOVE YOU DAD".

<br />

He also posted a photo of the family relaxing on the deck of a boat with their daughter, Alana, and the athlete's children, Cristiano, Jr. and the two-year-old Eva and Mateo twins.

The star and his family isolate themselves after their teammate at Juventus Daniele Rugani positive for coronavirus.