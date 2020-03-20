covid-19: Scientists develop a portable AI device that can use cough sounds to monitor COVID-19 trends – Latest news

Scientists have developed a portable device powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that can detect cough and crowd size in real time, then analyze the data to directly monitor trends in flu-like illnesses, such as COVID-19. Researchers from the University of Massachusetts Amherst in the United States said the device called FluSense is intended for use in hospitals, healthcare waiting rooms, and larger public spaces.

The state-of-the-art computing platform can expand the arsenal of health monitoring tools used to forecast seasonal flu and other viral outbreaks, such as the COVID-19 pandemic or SARS, they said.

The researchers noted that models like these can save lives by directly reporting the public health response during a flu epidemic.

These data sources can help determine the timing of flu vaccination campaigns, possible travel restrictions, the allocation of medical supplies and more, they explained.

"This may allow us to predict flu trends much more accurately," said Tauhidur Rahman, co-author of the study published in the journal Proceedings of the ACM on Interactive, Mobile, Wearable and Ubiquitous Technologies.

The FluSense platform processes a low-cost array of microphones and thermal imaging data with a Raspberry Pi and a neural computing engine.

It does not store personally identifiable information, such as voice data or distinctive images, noted Ph.D. student and lead author of the study, Forsad Al Hossain.

The researchers first developed a laboratory-based cough model. They then trained the algorithm to create thermal images that represent people and then count them.

"Our main goal was to build predictive models at the population level, not the individual level," said Rahman.

The researchers placed the FluSense devices, enclosed in a rectangular box the size of a large dictionary, in four healthcare waiting rooms.



From December 2018 to July 2019, the FluSense platform collected and analyzed more than 350,000 thermal images and 21 million voiceless audio samples from public waiting areas.

The researchers found that FluSense was able to accurately predict daily rates of illness at the university clinic.

According to the researchers, the multiple and complementary FluSense signal sets are "strongly correlated,quot; with laboratory tests to detect flu-like and flu-like illnesses.

"The early symptom-related information captured by FluSense could provide additional and complementary valuable information to current influenza prediction efforts," the researchers noted.

"I thought that if we could capture the coughing or sneezing sounds of public spaces where many people naturally congregate, we could use this information as a new data source to predict epidemiological trends," added Rahman.