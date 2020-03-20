Could Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman join Tom Brady in Tampa Bay?

Tom Brady is a Buccaneer, which makes sense just because nothing makes sense right now.

As wild as it is for fans to come to terms with seeing Brady in a Bucs jersey (preferably the cream-colored kicks), it is presumably nothing compared to how Julian Edelman feels. The veteran Patriots wide receiver has played his full nine years with Brady, and some recent social media activity suggests he wants that to continue.

Edelman "liked,quot; a tweet from Hall of Famer Deion Sanders saying that Brady playing without Edelman is like "(Michael) Jordan without Scottie Pippen, peanut butter without jelly and iced tea without sugar." Since then, Edelman's account didn't like the tweet, but it's still easy to wonder if he has any desire to remain teammates with Brady.

The direction the Patriots are heading is unclear. Typically, they let key players like linebackers Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins sign big-money contracts elsewhere in 2020. Safety Devin McCourty and guard Joe Thuney are back, so perhaps New England is getting away. charging to remain a contender. It all seems to depend on who lines up below the center.

Edelman, who turns 34 in May, could be on the move if the Patriots want to get younger. Bill Belichick has a known preference for leaving players a year earlier than a year too late, and Edelman is coming off a productive season with 100 catches and 1,117 yards. Of course, the Patriots' broad receiving body was already a weak point in 2019, and the Edelman trade won't help if they're trying to compete for a Super Bowl in 2020.

Brady will be in a new team system for the first time in his career. In addition to the familiarity of a former teammate, Edelman in Tampa would give Brady an elite threesome with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. The Pats could get a mid-round pick (Tampa Bay has No. 76, 117, and 139 picks) in a draft with great depth at wide receiver. A potential trade seems to make sense to both parties.

Edelman posted a video thanking Brady with "I'll Always Love You,quot; by Whitney Houston as background music.

The NFL is a business, but it still doesn't feel good for these two to play on different teams. If the Pats or Bucs call each other, that may not be the case.