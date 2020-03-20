Coronavirus: West Brom clarifies that Charlie Austin has not tested positive | Football news

%MINIFYHTMLb819a7e2710882f00adf49a6f7e1b6e511% %MINIFYHTMLb819a7e2710882f00adf49a6f7e1b6e512%

The championship club confirms that the striker made a full recovery as Austin urges the public to "take this seriously,quot;





%MINIFYHTMLb819a7e2710882f00adf49a6f7e1b6e513% %MINIFYHTMLb819a7e2710882f00adf49a6f7e1b6e514% Charlie Austin has made a full recovery after showing symptoms, says West Brom

%MINIFYHTMLb819a7e2710882f00adf49a6f7e1b6e515% %MINIFYHTMLb819a7e2710882f00adf49a6f7e1b6e516%

West Brom has clarified that Charlie Austin has not tested positive for the coronavirus as the striker sent a clear message to the disdainful youth of the pandemic: "Do not take it lightly, it is serious."

The pandemic has caused the remodeling of the sports calendar and the postponements throughout the national soccer, with a series of players and personnel from all over the world testing positive for COVID-19.

Austin said he has been battling the disease and that, on the medical advice of the Championship club, he was told to stay away from training and isolate himself a week ago.

Speaking to the Daily telegraph, the former Southampton and Burnley player emphasized the importance of following government guidelines.

"I would say to anyone, even those in their 20s and 30s, 'Don't take it lightly, it's serious.'" Charlie Austin's message to young people about the coronavirus

"Before I started feeling symptoms on Saturday, I was on the phone with my wife Bianca's mother and I said I hoped someone in our family would understand that it would be me," Austin said.

"I felt like I was fit and healthy and I could handle it. A week later, I would say to anyone, even those in their 20s and 30s, 'Don't take it lightly, it's serious.'

"I understand that people who don't have it go on with their lives. Last week I was living my life."

"It's not that I haven't taken the coronavirus seriously. But this is extremely serious and we should take it that way."

1:09 Gary Neville expects a & # 39; football festival & # 39; condensed once the season starts again and thinks it could still be a memorable summer Gary Neville expects a & # 39; football festival & # 39; condensed once the season starts again and thinks it could still be a memorable summer

Following the publication of the interview in the newspaper, West Brom said in a statement that the 30-year-old man was not tested for the virus and subsequently fully recovered, while none of his teammates demanded proof of the virus. virus.

A statement from the club said: "Albion would like to clarify that striker Charlie Austin has NOT tested positive for COVID-19.

"Charlie reported on the symptoms commonly associated with the coronavirus, and on the medical advice of the club he was told to stay away from training and,quot; isolate himself "a week ago.

"Contrary to tonight's reports, Charlie was not tested for the virus and later made a full recovery."

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta tested positive for the coronavirus last Thursday, leading to postponement of Premier League matches last weekend.

Austin added that he believed soccer needed a high-profile name to detect the virus before it was taken seriously.

He said, "It almost took someone tall for the game to think, 'Oh, actually, we have to stop.'

"If (Arsenal head coach) Mikel Arteta hadn't tested positive, we would have played those games last weekend."

"I would rather look back in three or four months and think that we were too cautious than looking back thinking that we could have done more."