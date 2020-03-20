Coronavirus: Welsh Rugby Union cancels 2019-20 season | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTML8bebfae91106213f26491ef6c3c400ae11% %MINIFYHTML8bebfae91106213f26491ef6c3c400ae12%







The Welsh Rugby Union has canceled all league and cup competitions for the remainder of the season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision, which means there will be no promotion or relegation in any WRU league, applies to all competitions currently underway, as well as cross-border matches between Welsh and Scottish clubs starting in April.

It was determined that a minimum period of eight weeks would be required to complete the 1,113 matches in the various competitions, with a particular focus on health and wellness factors for players, coaches and fans.

"We are aware of the colossal amount of effort involved in our play, on and off the field, throughout Wales." WRU Chief Executive Martyn Phillips said in a statement.

"We do not make this decision lightly. It is in no way intended to diminish the games that have already taken place or the efforts of everyone involved."

"We were particularly aware of the impact on clubs with the potential to be promoted or win competitions, but ultimately we had to make the decision to ensure that we played our part in protecting the Welsh communities."

"We know that the clubs will be disappointed, but we also hope they will be understanding, given the circumstances."

"We know that rugby clubs face extraordinary challenges at the moment."

"We will continue to explore all options to ensure that the game in Wales emerges from this period and continues to play the vital role in Welsh life that it has had for the past 140 years."

All rugby activities, including organization of training or games, use of club gym facilities and unauthorized meetings at rugby facilities remain suspended in Wales.

Earlier on Friday, the Rugby Football Union confirmed the end of the 2019/20 season for all county leagues, cups and rugby in England except for the Gallagher Premier League.

The Pro14 season suspension was extended indefinitely on Thursday.