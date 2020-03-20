Coronavirus: Wasps, Worcester cut player salaries by 25 percent | Rugby Union News





Wasp players will have their wages cut as part of the club's response to uncertainties about the coronavirus pandemic

Wasps and Worcester will cut their players' wages by 25 percent as part of the measures in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

The Rugby Football Union (RFU) has confirmed that the 2019/20 season has now ended for all county leagues, cups and rugby in England except for the Gallagher Premier League.

The RFU says it is still in talks with the Gallagher Premier about whether to continue their season, which was suspended for the next five weeks as part of the sport's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

As a result, both clubs will give their players wages for a quarter, effective April 1.

In a statement, Wasps said: "We are having to make difficult decisions to navigate these unknown waters and ensure that the Club is in a position to continue its exciting journey as we go through this global emergency."

"We would all love for the season to start again immediately, but all rugby activities are currently suspended and there are no guarantees when we could start playing again. In light of the latest advice and information from the Government, along with the As we have seen in recent days, companies around the world have been greatly affected and we, Wasps, are no different.

"With this in mind, we must take extremely difficult and significant steps to cut costs immediately, so that we can continue to do what we love when this is all over. The impact of these decisions will be felt throughout the business."

"Having discussed this situation with my colleagues throughout the league, as well as with Premiership Rugby, we are implementing salary reductions of 25 percent in most of the Rugby department until we return to playing Gallagher Premiership games."