Coronavirus: Two Los Angeles Lakers Players Test Positive | NBA News

Two Los Angeles Lakers players tested positive for coronavirus, the team announced Thursday. The identities of the players were not disclosed.

"We learned today that two Lakers players tested positive," the team said in a statement. "Both players are currently asymptomatic, in quarantine and under the care of the team doctor.

"All Lakers players and staff are asked to continue to observe the guidelines for self-quarantine and home shelter, closely monitor their health, consult with their personal physicians, and maintain constant communication with the team."

The urgency for the Lakers to be evaluated increased when four members of the Brooklyn Nets tested positive for coronavirus. The Nets played against the Lakers in Los Angeles on March 10, the day before the NBA season was suspended due to the outbreak.

Image:

Kevin Durant pictured on the bench during the Nets' clash with the Lakers



The Nets made the announcement Tuesday of all four tests positive, and injured star Kevin Durant later revealed he is one of the players.

The Lakers were evaluated Wednesday at their practice facility in El Segundo, California. Later Wednesday, star forward LeBron James recorded a video of himself quarantined.

"The health and well-being of our players, our organization, our fans and all those potentially affected by this situation is paramount," the team said. "As always, we appreciate the support of our fans, family and friends, and we wish everyone affected by this virus a speedy recovery."

There are now 10 confirmed positive tests for coronavirus among NBA players, but only five of those players have been identified: Durant, Utah Jazz All-Stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, Christian Wood of the Detroit Pistons and Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics. .

Image:

Marcus Smart in action for the Boston Celtics



Smart revealed its positive test on Thursday.

Three members of the Philadelphia 76ers organization tested positive for coronavirus, the team announced Thursday.

The 76ers did not disclose which individuals tested positive. The team said the people are in self-isolation.

The club said all other test results were negative. The 76ers said they reported the information to state and local health officials.

"The health of our players, staff, fans and the community is paramount, and we continue to be guided by medical experts at this time," the club said in a statement. "We extend our gratitude and thanks to the medical and public health communities for their tireless efforts during these difficult times, as well as to our fans and partners for their support."

The Denver Nuggets announced a positive test for coronavirus within the organization.

The team did not reveal the person's identity, nor did it announce whether it was a player or a staff member who tested positive.

"The person, who was tested after experiencing consistent symptoms with COVID-19 on March 16, is currently under the care of the team's medical staff and self-isolating. The test was conducted following instructions from state officials at public health and team doctors. " The Nuggets said in a statement released Thursday.

"The health and safety of our players, our organization, those of our entire league and all those potentially affected by this situation is paramount."

