Coronavirus travel bans affect migrant workers in South Asia | India News

Dinesh Bhandari spent two days traveling by bus from his village in rural Nepal to Kathmandu to obtain a permit to take a factory job that he had been promised in Malaysia.

When he arrived in the Nepalese capital, he found the door of the recruiting agency closed. A note on it said: "The government will not issue work permits until further notice due to the coronavirus."

The 22-year-old is one of a growing number of migrant workers affected by a wave of travel bans from Asia to the Middle East to combat the virus.

"I am shocked. I don't know what to do now," said Bhandari, who was promised to work at a Malaysian glove maker with a monthly salary of nearly $ 300.

"I have no other plans … and I have to send money to my parents who have no other source of income."

Nearly 1,500 Nepalese migrants go to the Middle East, Malaysia and South Korea every day to work mainly as domestic and construction workers, and remittances, the money they send, account for about a quarter of gross domestic product (GDP). from Nepal.

Remittances are a vital element for families in Nepal and other countries in the region, including Bangladesh and India, which currently has more than 30 million people abroad, according to the International Labor Organization.

But travel restrictions designed to curb the spread of the coronavirus, which has infected more than 245,000 people worldwide and killed more than 10,000, threaten to leave millions of South Asian migrant workers out of work.

Nepal has suspended all migrant worker permits as part of a travel restrictions program that also prevents its own citizens from entering the country from Europe, the Middle East and Japan until April 15.

Malaysia, where many South Asian workers look for work, has closed its borders to travelers and restricted internal movement until March 31.

Qatar, which has roughly two million mainly Asian migrant workers for most of its workforce, has banned foreigners from entering the country until the end of this month, and Saudi Arabia has suspended all international flights for two weeks.

For the hundreds of thousands of families who depend on remittances for everything from rent, school fees and transportation to food and utility bills, the consequences will be dire, said Ganesh Gurung of the Institute for Development Studies. from Nepal.

"Lower middle class families will be impoverished and poverty will increase," he predicted.

In limbo

More than 7.5 million Bangladeshis work outside the country, paying up to $ 8,500 to go abroad, the United Nations says. Saudi Arabia is the most popular destination, according to government data.

Jahirul Islam, 30, has been in limbo since the Abu Dhabi sports academy where he worked closed temporarily and his boss said he would not be paid for at least two months, advising him to return to Bangladesh.

But with the government of Bangladesh this week telling workers to stay where they are and fearing if their work visa would be renewed if they leave, Islam remains.

Without wages, he cannot send money to his wife, brother and parents back home, and he also feels the pressure in the oil-rich capital of the United Arab Emirates.

"I am surviving on borrowed money right now … It is a really sad situation," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone.

Bishnu Prasad Gaire, president of the Nepal Association of Foreign Employment Agencies, said that up to 43,000 Nepalese were immediately affected by the bans.

Some of those unable to return home under the ban face scarce food supplies and higher costs as demand increases, said Yubraj Nepal of the Center for Migration and International Relations.

"The government of Nepal should think about the line of security for citizens not only in Nepal but also those working abroad," he said.

A spokesman for the Labor Ministry said it was too early to assess the impact, but the government was monitoring the situation and working on possible relief measures.

No food, no passports

Despite financial concerns, most families said their main concern was the health of family members working in countries affected by the virus.

"I hope he stays safe and doesn't get the virus," said Rojina Akter, a mother of three from Bangladesh, whose husband works at a boat recycling company in Singapore, where 266 people have been infected with the coronavirus.

In India, the families of some 750 stranded fishermen in Iran, one of the countries most affected by the epidemic, demand that the government bring them home.

The men said that the Gulf fishing companies that hired them confiscated their passports and then transferred them to the Iranian coast from the United Arab Emirates.

Fishermen in much of southern India have traditionally migrated to Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates to obtain lucrative jobs on fishing vessels, but Iranian officials have sometimes accused them of invasion.

And despite repeated guarantees from the Indian authorities, the men say they have been left stranded and without food.

"Why are they ignoring us? We also have families," said Shanu Mariyadasan, a fisherman from the Indian coastal state of Kerala. "Are we supposed to die here?"