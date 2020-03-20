Coronavirus Task Force updates on COVID-19 response – watch the live stream today

The border between the United States and Mexico will be temporarily closed

Federal tax deadline delayed until July 15

Standardized testing requirements will not apply to students in grades K-12

The evidence that an antimalarial drug will work as an effective treatment for COVID-19 is purely "anecdotal," chief infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said during a briefing by the Coronavirus Task Force at the Casa Blanca on Friday, after President Trump expressed on Thursday the hope that the drug could be a solution.

During Thursday's briefing, Trump spoke extensively about the drug Hydroxychloroquine, suggesting that it might be an effective treatment, but also that it might not. Fauci insisted on Friday that there is no distance between his message and the president's "sentiment,quot; on how the drug could be developed. Health officials have noted the need for more comprehensive clinical studies of the drug in patients with coronavirus.

On Friday, Trump announced that he is temporarily closing the U.S.-Mexico border for non-essential traffic as the U.S. and Mexico seek to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Up News Info News had previously reported the restrictions, which exclude traffic for work and other essential needs.

The restrictions will take effect at midnight, but Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said the border patrol will "immediately,quot; return all migrants who attempt to cross the borders of Mexico and Canada "without delay."

On another front, Trump announced that last night he implemented the Defense Production Law to boost the production of fans and masks. Trump had said as recently as Thursday that he would only do so if necessary, but Democrats and governors had urged him to implement the DPA, which he invoked earlier this week. Moments before the briefing, a spokesman for Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said the senator urged Trump to implement the DPA, and the president ordered someone in the room to do so immediately. Healthcare workers are sounding the alarm that they need more fans, masks, and more respirators now, not in weeks or months.

"We have millions of masks that we have ordered. They will be here soon, we will send them directly to the states," Trump said Friday.

The President also announced that standardized testing requirements will not apply to students in grades K-12, as schools across the country are closing due to the coronavirus pandemic. The administration is also delaying Tax Day, until July 15.

"We will be stronger than ever and we have learned a lot," the president told reporters on Friday.

Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle meet to discuss provisions in an invoice proposed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, which would provide rebates of up to $ 1,200 for most Americans. Several Republican committee chairs will meet with their Democratic counterparts today, while Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow will visit the Capitol to discuss the legislation.

"There is a great spirit to do something, so we will see what happens," Trump said Friday.

While McConnell has said he wants to move at "warp speed,quot; to negotiate and pass the bill, he faces some opposition from members of his own party, as well as from Democrats. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, an ally of the President, voiced opposition to the idea of ​​direct cash payments to Americans on Thursday.

Schumer also expressed concern in a joint statement on Thursday that the proposal "is not at all worker-friendly and instead puts corporations far ahead of workers."

Senator Lindsey Graham, after a meeting with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, said that the federal government needs to "tell the public the truth," and that the final aid to Americans must be well over $ 1 trillion.

"We have to tell the public the truth, we're probably going to be floating 70% of the nation's payroll … it's going to be a hell of a lot more than $ 1 trillion," said Graham.

Dr. Deborah Birx, a key person in the Coronavirus Task Force, told reporters on Friday that a "worrying trend,quot; they are seeing is that the death rate for men appears to be twice that of women, in all age groups.

The president said he does not foresee a national shutdown, as New York and California are doing. "I don't think so," Trump replied when asked about such a possibility.

When asked what his message is for Americans who are afraid, the President replied that the incidence of death is low.