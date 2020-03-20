Coronavirus Success Versus Failure: A Tale of Two Strategies | Health

%MINIFYHTML1d882381fe0439f908bb50858f07be3911% %MINIFYHTML1d882381fe0439f908bb50858f07be3912%

In an UpFront special, we asked Jerome Kim, director general of the International Vaccine Institute in Seoul, about the actions South Korea is taking to stop the spread of the coronavirus. The country has been widely applauded for its quick and successful strategy.

We also discuss the From United States approach to COVID-19 with Mike Leavitt, former Republican governor of Utah. The United States has been fighting to stop the spread of the virus with President Donald Trump accused of minimizing the pandemic in its early stages.

Test times: why South Korea's COVID-19 strategy is working

The coronavirus continued to spread around the world this week and the death toll in Italy exceeded that of China. Governments called on citizens to isolate themselves, close borders, close cities, and close all but essential businesses.

Amid the crisis, and despite a second wave of infections in Asian countries, South Korea continues to lead the way in containing the spread of COVID-19, with one of the lowest casualty rates in the world.

According to John Hopkins University medical researchers, as of this week, the death rate for COVID-19 is 0.97 percent in South Korea, compared to 7.94 percent in Italy, 3 , 98 percent in mainland China and Hong Kong, and 1.68 percent in the United States.

Jerome Kim, CEO of the International Vaccine Institute, said one of the reasons South Korea has done so well is that it has a strong biotech industry made up of many small companies run by scientists.

"The Chinese released the coronavirus sequence. These companies looked at it and then quickly developed the tests," said Kim.

Korean companies acted quickly to produce those tests, and the country now has enough to screen about 20,000 people a day.

"They (South Korea) opened testing centers where people could enter and pass. They did everything for free and once they identified the people, they quarantined them," said Kim.

In early February, the government also obtained cell phone records, credit card receipts, and other private data from everyone who tested positive for COVID-19, and used the information to track the spread of the virus, causing much of it of the data are available to the public. .

"In this case, you have the health of a nation or the health of a city and you have individual rights. So I think a lot of people don't care because they want to know where they might have been exposed, particularly if they develop symptoms," Kim said.

Kim acknowledged that while South Korea has worked diligently to combat the virus, the battle is far from over. "This is a war and, like a war, winning the first battle is important, but it is not the only thing," Kim said.

He believes that the government's ultimate goal will be to restore normalcy to everyday life.

"And the only way to really do that is to use a vaccine. You will have to make sure that as people go about their daily activities, they are protected," he said.

The US coronavirus response. USA: An F for failure?

As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the US USA Exceeding 11,000, major cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York are under closure. Experts say the lack of available evidence has been a major setback for the United States and has prevented the country from pandering to the pandemic.

Former Utah Republican Governor Mike Leavitt suggested that the United States could have had better results in terms of evidence.

"When writing the post-action report on this episode, it is clear to me that a couple of things will have been learned. The first is that they need to open up to tests that have been validated in other countries," Leavitt said.

Leavitt said the United States faced a unique challenge: a large and dispersed population.

"There are 330 million people. It is a substantially greater challenge, but it will be very clear that this will be seen as a weakness. I think it is being overcome over time, but it has taken us time … there is no doubt that has weakened our response, "Leavitt said.

In 2018, President Donald Trump dissolved the United States government team dedicated to responding to a pandemic. When asked about that decision, Leavitt said there was a dispute over what actually happened.

"I am not here to defend that, one way or another," he said.

"What I do know is that the United States is now responding in a very solid way, with the closure of companies, with the closure of schools and universities, with a complete suspension of many of our sports leagues and without meetings, that is quite remarkable answer, "he added.

When the first cases of coronavirus were identified in the USA. Donald Trump dismissed the seriousness of the spread. In January, he said the virus was under control, in February he said it would "go away," and suggested Democrats were using the virus as a "hoax,quot; to make it look bad.

Leavitt said those statements were "impossible to defend,quot; and that it was time to look to the future.

"I think what is important is what is happening now and in the next four weeks, not what happened before … Now, as a people, we have to get together to make sure we really respond," he said.

