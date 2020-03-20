Coronavirus Spread Leads Congregations of Faith to Connect Online – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – Communities of faith closed by the emergency ban that prohibits large public gatherings have been forced to be creative in connecting and ministering to their congregations.

"It is a time when we feel the need to turn to God and the need of others," said Fr. Carlos Alberto Olivera, pastor of the Chinese Catholic Mission of San José.

Olivera has adapted technological tools to matters of faith, celebrating daily rosary prayers and Sunday service by teleconference. He says he now feels more connected to his congregation despite their physical separation.

"I can see them every day. And many families can see me every day, ”said Olivera.

Across town in the Jain Center of Northern California in Milpitas, technology has also allowed members to stay connected. A live broadcast of the main altar in the temple provides people with a place to lead their prayers.

"Most people already had a small temple area in their own homes," said Dave Gandhi, the Center's Director of Facilities. "So, we are used to praying at home. And now, we will come back to that."

But there are limits to practicing faith on the phone or online. Some ministries are conducted in person, up close and personal. Pastor Scott Wagers ministers to the homeless, delivering meals and information to camps scattered throughout Silicon Valley.

"I still think it's the right thing to be here, feed people, pray for them, talk to them and comfort them. It's going to be critical, I think," Wagers said.

As the outbreaks worsen, the doors of faith remain closed as the arms of the faithful have found increasingly creative ways to remain open.