Coronavirus separation complicates care for San Francisco's homeless – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – Before the coronavirus changed the way people live in San Francisco and elsewhere, the City was already facing several crises. Homelessness and a drug epidemic were the big stories on the streets of the city.

A week after the shelter effort in the Bay area, those challenges are even more apparent on the streets.

"When I come in the morning, I usually see people camping," San Francisco resident Sherae Drake said Friday. "I suppose they put them in shelters or something like that?"

At South of Market, sidewalks have fewer people, but they're certainly not empty.

“You see some laggards. But as for the crowds? Everything is different right now, "Drake said of the sidewalks.

But while there may be fewer visible homeless people, that's about all you'll see on some streets.

"What has changed is that people stick out like sore thumbs," said business owner Jason Paul. He is still trying to serve his loyal customers one at a time. He says that many of those who are still outside are the most vulnerable.

"They are the same suspects," said Paul. "They are the people who are already struggling in a crisis that are on the streets today."

“The streets have gotten, like, you know, how can you say it? Calm down, ”said a man named Larry on the Sirloin. "They've calmed down a bit, but it's getting difficult here."

The sirloin offered a tough lesson on what hasn't changed in San Francisco. In the most notorious drug corners of the city, everything went on as usual. Paramedics are still running into suspected sidewalk overdoses. Only now they wear masks.

In many corners, there are still crowds of people who apparently have nowhere to go. The crises that San Francisco faced before the coronavirus have not disappeared.

"So we have to be really aggressive to move forward in finding hotel rooms, vacant apartments," said San Francisco Supervisor Dean Preston. "Even if they are used only for temporary use at this time, to get people out of those situations of collective coexistence and get off the streets."

The city is trying to find spaces, safe and individual spaces, for the city's homeless people. But that challenge is not easier today than in previous years. And many people want to know what happens if this goes on for a while.

"You have these people, who beg aggressively and ask for money," said Paul. "What happens when there is no one on the streets to give them money? What will happen next?"