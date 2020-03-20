Coronavirus: Scottish Rugby Union eliminates rest of season | Rugby Union News





Scottish Rugby has announced that the rest of its national season has been scrapped

The Scottish Rugby Union has canceled the rest of the 2019-20 national season due to the coronavirus outbreak.

%MINIFYHTMLa1cb65207efbd99efe2d049092caed9e11% %MINIFYHTMLa1cb65207efbd99efe2d049092caed9e12%

A provisional suspension of the sport was established in the country from March 15 to March 29, but the leaders of Murrayfield have decided "unfortunately,quot; that "it is not a reasonable prospect in a practical and safe time frame,quot; to resume the campaign. current.

The SRU Championship and Competition Committees and the Scottish Rugby Council are now tasked with coming up with proposals on how to decide which teams should be promoted and relegated, the issue of awarding league titles and minimizing the impact on the 2020-21 season. .

Scottish Rugby President Dee Bradbury said: "I am extremely grateful to all who have contributed this week to allow us to provide our clubs with this important guide in the 2019/20 season.

"Given the broader societal issues surrounding COVID-19, we are aware of the pressure that will be placed on our clubs and their staff and I hope that today's decision will bring clarity. The Club Hardship Fund is a very welcome initiative and, as such As promised, details and criteria are now published and applications can now start.

"I would like to convey my best wishes to all who are connected to our sport at this difficult time and I hope they can stay safe and well."

The earliest possible restart date for contact rugby is currently scheduled for July 1, 2020. After a prolonged shutdown, players will need a full preseason from that point to be ready for the first contact and then in shape. We wish, if possible, that the current closure does not affect the 2020/21 season. If possible, to create space on the rugby calendar for deferred club events that are critical to revenue (such as dinner events or seven) to be rescheduled before the start of the new season. To facilitate this, whenever possible and subject to medical advice, contact rugby should be allowed to resume before the end of the normal closing period.

The cross-border competition between Scottish Super6 clubs and the team of the best clubs in Wales that was due to start in late April has been canceled, as announced by the Welsh Rugby Union in the early afternoon.

The statement also said they would receive separate recommendations for the women's game, which is held at a time of year from their male counterparts.

In the meantime, applications are open to the SRU Club Trouble Fund, which aims to help clubs that have been financially affected by the coronavirus.