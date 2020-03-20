Coronavirus Prison Cases Raise Alarms and Demand Release of Inmates | Coronavirus pandemic news

%MINIFYHTML99e5484169f234b89b5932f6091b9bd911% %MINIFYHTML99e5484169f234b89b5932f6091b9bd912%

Confirmation of several cases of coronavirus in the vast United States penitentiary system this week has raised concerns from health experts and the families of inmates alike.

Rikers Island, a notoriously harsh prison run by the New York City Department of Corrections, saw the first confirmed case of coronavirus infection in an inmate on Wednesday. That followed prison workers with confirmed cases of COVID-19 disease at Sing Sing and an installation in Albany, New York.

A worker at an administrative facility at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice tested positive, and a worker at the federal Bureau of Prisons in New Hampshire who may have had contact with inmates tested positive, according to local media.

The cases mark a turning point in the US prison system. USA, where conditions could encourage the spread of the coronavirus.

"People living in collective settings, including detainees and prisoners, are at risk of contracting this infection," said Dr. Robert Greifinger, former medical chief of the New York State Department of Correctional Services.

Health measures

The United States has the largest prison population in the world, with approximately two million people behind bars on any given day, and the highest incarceration rate per capita. Prisons and prisons across the country are overcrowded and often face less than ideal sanitary conditions.

Health officials around the world have declared older people and people with chronic diseases to be the most vulnerable to the virus, which has infected nearly 210,000 people and killed some 8,800 as of March 20, according to the World Organization of the Health (WHO).

Most inmates in US prisons. USA They are between the ages of 31 and 50, according to statistics from the US Bureau of Prisons. USA About 20 percent are over 50 years old.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended a limit of 10 people at social gatherings and encouraged "social distancing,quot;, limitation of personal contact such as handshakes, and adherence to a minimum distance of six feet (1.8 meters) between people. in public.

For prisons, this is extremely difficult. Rikers Island, administered by the New York City Department of Correction (NYCDOC), is 1.67 square kilometers (0.64 square miles) with a daily average of 10,000 inmates but a maximum capacity of 15,000.

Many inmates in maximum security units such as Rikers or Sing Sing, which is operated by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Oversight (DOCCS), remain alone in their cells for 22-23 hours a day.

While this may appear to be a kind of quarantine, inmates depend on prison staff to provide medical care, food and sanitation. Security controls are also required.

"It goes without saying that staff share the same risk,quot; as inmates, "and staff are more likely to bring the infection to correctional institutions without realizing it," Greifinger told Al Jazeera in an email.

Next steps

Prisons are designed to limit interaction with the outside world, even without a pandemic. Prison systems across the country have canceled visits, unless they have the necessary resources, such as lawyers and prison phone operators offering free short-term phone calls.

Al Jazeera approached family members of inmates with underlying conditions, who asked not to be identified, to ask if they had received information about the prison's health practices regarding the virus.

Some said no, while others said they had followed the websites of the agencies that run the jails where their relatives were staying.

Al Jazeera contacted the prison and jail systems in New York City (NYCDOC), New York State (DOCCS) and Texas (TDCJ) to inquire about their efforts to contain the dissemination and dissemination of information to the relatives of the inmates.

"The health and well-being of our staff and detainees is of utmost importance. The Department is working in coordination with the New York Department of Health and Correctional Health Services to identify and evaluate detainees with potential symptoms and refer them for examination as necessary " NYCDOC Deputy Commissioner for Public Information Peter Thorne said in a statement to Al Jazeera.

TDCJ Director of Communications Jeremy Desel told Al Jazeera that there are "nor cases of COVID-19 connected to any of our facilities "and that more information can be found on their website.

United States Congress approves coronavirus aid for families and workers

DOCCS sent information from Al Jazeera that it had successfully managed outbreaks of tuberculosis, AIDS and hepatitis C in the past. The office also has a comprehensive pandemic influenza protocol that has been adjusted to treat the coronavirus.

Release calls

Still, there have been calls to free prisoners to mitigate the crisis from both prison defense groups and politicians.

Eight more inmates at Rikers showed symptoms of COVID-19, and at least 40 were put on a watch list, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a press conference Thursday, vowing to release prisoners. vulnerable and "low risk,quot;. soon as thursday

Al Jazeera contacted the mayor's office on Friday to confirm whether the releases had begun but did not receive an immediate response.

The Legal Aid Society, a law firm serving low-income families and individuals in New York, filed a lawsuit on Friday, demanding the release of 116 prisoners in the New York prison system who are "particularly vulnerable to serious illness or death if they are infected with COVID-19, and prison conditions make it impossible to protect them. "

Senator Kamala Harris, a former Democratic prosecutor and presidential candidate, also called for the release of low-risk prisoners in a letter Thursday to Director of the United States Bureau of Prisons, Michael Carvajal.

For Greifinger, this is a step in the right direction. "The most vulnerable people in congregated settings are at high risk of death," he said.

"To the extent possible, government agencies should reduce the risk of death by releasing detainees in the near future," concluded Greifinger.