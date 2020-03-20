Coronavirus: Prime Minister Boris Johnson orders pubs, restaurants and gyms to close across the UK | News News





Boris Johnson has ordered pubs, gyms, and entertainment centers to close across the country since Friday night.

Boris Johnson ordered the closure of cafes, pubs, bars, restaurants and gyms since Friday night in an attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

%MINIFYHTML97758594132498fa4878a1dbdc5f187e11% %MINIFYHTML97758594132498fa4878a1dbdc5f187e12%

The prime minister also said that clubs, entertainment centers and theaters should also close their doors.

During his daily press conference, he acknowledged that people may be tempted to go out on Friday night, but urged people to stay home.

"Their sacrifice (for social distancing and self-isolation) means that we are putting the country in a better and stronger position and we will be able to save thousands of lives," Johnson said.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the government would step in to pay people's wages, with subsidies that will cover 80 percent of the wages of retained workers, up to £ 2,500 per month.

He urged companies to seek government support before laying off workers.

British Chancellor Rishi Sunak says the government will cover 80 percent of the wages of retained workers up to £ 2,500 per month

It comes after the total number of people who died in the UK after hiring COVID-19 increased to 177 after England saw 39 more deaths, the largest increase in a day.

There were 3,269 confirmed cases in the UK reported on Thursday night, that figure will be updated later on Friday.

A third person in Wales died after contracting COVID-19, a 71-year-old man with underlying health problems.

Northern Ireland also confirmed that tests there had resulted in nine new positive cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Northern Ireland to 86.

Northwick Park Hospital in Harrow, north London, declared a "critical incident,quot; on Friday afternoon due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

He said his critical care unit has reached capacity due to the number of patients.

The hospital has contacted neighboring facilities to ask for help dealing with patients.

During Thursday's press conference, Johnson said the United Kingdom "may change course,quot; against coronavirus in the next 12 weeks, but later admitted that the government "does not know how long,quot; the crisis will last.

He also revealed that the government is in talks to buy "hundreds of thousands,quot; of tests to reveal whether people are immune.

Scientists have advised that social measures should be in place for most of a year to control the spread of the virus, which has infected nearly 250,000 people worldwide.

More than 10,000 people have died worldwide after contracting the virus.