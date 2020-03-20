Coronavirus: NBA teams must close training and practice facilities starting Friday, reports | NBA News

The NBA is ordering its teams to close their training and practice facilities beginning Friday and until further notice, according to reports.

Thursday, ESPN He reported that the mandate, issued in a memorandum to the 30 teams, applies to both players and staff members.

The NBA suspended play last week after Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus. In total, four teams have said that at least one player or a member of the organization has had a positive test.

The league previously said that players and staff members could enter team buildings under certain conditions.

But now, players cannot use team facilities, nor can they train at non-team sites, which means players must do their workouts at home. Teams can provide training materials for home use, according to the memo.

The league is also encouraging players to stay in their home markets and remain isolated, leaving their homes only when necessary to buy food or medicine, ESPN reported.















NBA commissioner Adam Silver says he doesn't know when the league will restart after the current coronavirus hiatus



In an interview with the network Wednesday night, league commissioner Adam Silver said he hopes the league can wrap up the 2019-20 season but will follow all guidelines from government health officials.

"I am optimistic by nature and I want to believe that we can save at least part of this season," said Silver.

