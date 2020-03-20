Coronavirus: Mark Cuban says that sport will be vital to reunite communities | NBA News

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban says the sport will be vital to re-unite communities after the coronavirus disappears.

About a week ago, the NBA world, and the rest of the sports world soon after, turned upside down by the coronavirus. It wasn't long after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert was revealed to have tested positive for coronavirus that the NBA suspended his season, and college and professional leagues in the United States did the same.

Mavericks owner Cuban hastened to make up the salary that American Airlines Center employees would lose due to the suspended NBA season. He also recently pledged to donate more than $ 100,000 to area nonprofits in the midst of the virus outbreak.

As the world works through the coronavirus pandemic, Cuban, like many, is hopeful that the NBA and other leagues will be able to play again in no time.

Cuban was a guest at CNBC's Squawk Box He said he sees sport as a unifying factor that can help the country recover after the isolation of the coronavirus ends.

"Fortunately, when the NBA, NHL, Major League Soccer, Major League Baseball, soccer, it all really happens again, we will all get excited about our teams and, as communities, we will come together," Cuban said.

"Sport will be a vital mechanism to bring people together when this happens, and yes, I am excited about that, but actually, basketball is the last thing on my mind right now."

"But I will say that we are using the Mavericks to try to do everything possible to keep people energized and engaged while everyone is trapped at home."

Cuban also spoke of how important the 2020 Olympics, which will kick off on July 24 in Tokyo, could be to the world at large.

"This is what I will say. We all use sport as a way to celebrate, a way to get excited, a way to unite," Cuban said. "No one launches a parade when Apple or Google will have the most incredible quarter they have ever had, but when a team wins a championship, they launch a parade."

"And hopefully we will have the Olympics (2020), and we will be able to unite as a country around our team, the United States Olympics team, and that will be great for us. We will leave home, we will all celebrate together." .

