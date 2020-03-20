Coronavirus Live Updates: Death Toll Worldwide Exceeds 11,000 | News

The death toll from the new coronavirus has exceeded 5,000 in Europe, the new epicenter of the pandemic, with Italy, Spain, and Germany reporting a sharp rise in infections, and as deaths worldwide increased more than 11,000.

Italy announced 627 more deaths on Friday, the largest daily increase in the country's four-week epidemic, a day after exceeding China's death toll. The total number of deaths in Italy has reached 4,032.

The death toll in Spain also rose to more than 1,000, while in Iran, the death toll reached another grim milestone of more than 1,400, as the country marks the beginning of the Persian New Year.

It is estimated that 235,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide and about 10,000 have been confirmed dead, according to the World Health Organization.

But data collected by Johns Hopkins University in the United States showed that more than 260,000 have already been infected in 166 countries, while 87,000 have mainly recovered in China, where the outbreak first broke out.

The same Johns Hopkins coronavirus monitor showed that the death toll now exceeded 11,000 worldwide as of Saturday.

Here are all the latest updates:

Saturday, March 21:

00:10 GMT – Cuba imposes a temporary ban on tourists

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel says the country temporarily bans tourists to prevent the introduction of more coronavirus cases, the Associated Press news agency reported.

Díaz-Canel and Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz said in an announcement on state television that only island residents could enter for the next 30 days from Tuesday.

As of Friday, Cuba had announced 16 cases of COVID-19 and one death, all in people who had traveled abroad or had direct contact with a traveler.

Exceptions would be made for people involved in commercial importation, such as the crews of merchant ships, and for workers in the tourism industry who need to help tourists leave the country.

Marrero said there were around 60,000 tourists in Cuba as of Friday night.

The Cuban economy relies heavily on tourism, which had already slowed dramatically due to U.S. sanctions tightened by the Trump administration.

23:45 GMT Friday – Trump invokes the act of war to combat the coronavirus

United States President Donald Trump announced Friday that he had implemented the wartime Defense Production Act to aid in the fight against the coronavirus after saying earlier this week that he would invoke the measure whenever it was necessary.

The measure is intended to allow the US government. USA Accelerate the production of necessary masks, respirators, ventilators, and other equipment.

Trump said he put the measure into practice Thursday night. When asked why he was putting it into action now, the president told reporters that it would be used to ensure that the US states. USA They may obtain masks and other equipment necessary to combat the virus.

23:15 GMT: A staff member from the US Vice President. USA Positive for coronavirus

The White House has announced that a staff member of Vice President Mike Pence has tested positive for coronavirus.

Pence spokeswoman Katie Miller said Friday that the staff member, who is not being identified, had "no close contact,quot; with either the Vice President or President Donald Trump.

Miller says Pence's office was notified Friday night of the positive test result.

Members of the Spanish Military Emergency Unit disinfected the Madrid metro on Friday in an attempt to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed more than 1,000 in the country (Manu Fernández / AP)

20:23 GMT – Turkey death toll rises, 670 confirmed cases

The death toll in Turkey from the coronavirus rose to nine, said Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.

The number of confirmed cases increased to 670 from 359

Koca said 3,656 tests had been performed in the past 24 hours, 311 of which were positive.

20:11 GMT – Israel reports first coronavirus fatality

Israel reported its first death from the coronavirus, an 88-year-old man who also suffered from previous illnesses.

The health ministry said in a statement that the man had been taken to hospital about a week ago in serious condition.

So far, Israel has reported 705 cases of coronavirus, the vast majority with mild symptoms. About 10 patients are in serious condition and 15 have fully recovered.

