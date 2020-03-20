Coronavirus Live Sports Updates: Four Nets Players Test Positive

%MINIFYHTML6409ed2b36232e91c8c0b716944c28b311% %MINIFYHTML6409ed2b36232e91c8c0b716944c28b312%

Sports events around the world continue to feel the impact of the coronavirus. The interruption has extended to the local sports scene as well. Here are the latest cancellations and deferrals. Thursday, March 19 Big3 ready to go back?: According to Yahoo Sports, The Big3 expects to launch a reality show-style quarantined three-against-three tournament next month to try to fill the sports void after the coronavirus sports hiatus. League founders Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz have been holding ongoing talks with multiple television networks since late last week to broadcast the tournament. According to reports, he would present 16 to 22 players with negative results for the coronavirus, all of whom would be quarantined in Los Angeles. Sean Payton diagnosed with coronavirus: New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton he told ESPN's Adam Schefter You have tested positive for coronavirus. Payton said: “If people understand the curve and understand the bump, we can easily work together as a country to reduce it. Take a minute to understand what the experts are saying. Only that kind of small investment by each of us will have a dramatic impact. " I appreciate the good wishes. I feel better and lucky not to have any of the respiratory symptoms. 4 more days at home.#BEATCovid pic.twitter.com/vvjbnqoeZx – Sean Payton (@SeanPayton) March 19, 2020 Wednesday March 18 James Joyce Ramble canceled: The 37th edition of the 10K in Dedham, scheduled for April 26, has been canceled. Organizers are looking to return to the race on April 25, 2021. Wrestlemania will take place over two nights in closed sets: Wrestlemania will be held as a two-night event that will air on Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5. It moved from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay to the WWE training facility in Orlando, and will include multiple locations for two nights. All places will be closed sets with only essential personnel. Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski will host the event. It's official! I'm hosting @Wrestlemania this year … and it's going to be too big for just one night. For the first time #Wrestlemania It will be a "2 NIGHTS,quot; event: Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5 in @WWENetwork! I tell you more this Friday night #Slap at 8 ET in @FOXTV. – Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) March 18, 2020 Complicated Laver Cup plans: The Laver Cup, a tennis tournament scheduled for Boston in late September and with stars like Roger Federer, is constantly changing due to a coronavirus-related delay. The French Tennis Federation announced Tuesday that it was driving the French Open through September, which would overlap with the Laver Cup. "This announcement came as a surprise to us and our partners: Tennis Australia, USTA and ATP. It raises many questions and we are evaluating the situation, "organizers said in a statement. "Right now, we want our fans, sponsors, broadcasters, staff, volunteers, players and the great city of Boston to know that we intend to celebrate Laver Cup 2020 as currently scheduled." Organizers said the Laver Cup was already sold out. It is scheduled to take place at TD Garden. Tuesday March 17 Positive four-network test: Four players tested positive for coronavirus, the Nets announced Tuesday. According to the team, only one of the players is symptomatic. Sharan Charania from Athletic reports Kevin Durant is one of four who test positive. The Celtics hosted the networks on March 3. French Open postponed until September 20: The grand slam, originally scheduled from May 24 to June 7, will now be played from September 20 to October 4. Matchroom Boxing postpones all events in March and April: The list of postponed events includes David Avanesyan against Josh Kelly at The O2 in London on March 28, Lewis Ritson against Miguel Vázquez at Utilita Arena Newcastle on April 4, and Terri Harper against Natasha Jonas at the Doncaster Dome on April 24. . Kentucky Derby postponed to September 5: The first stage of the Triple Crown of Horse Racing, originally scheduled for May 2, will carry over to Labor Day weekend. Monday March 16 UFC, WWE make changes: The UFC has postponed its next three scheduled events until April 11, while WWE has decided to celebrate Wrestlemania in a closed set. Please click here for more details. MLB pushes opening day: The opening day, previously delayed to April 9, will now be delayed two months in accordance with CDC recommendations that restrict events of 50 or more. In a statement released Monday, MLB said its clubs "remain committed to playing as many games as possible when the season begins." WTA suspends tennis tour until May 2: The Women's Tennis Association is suspending play until at least May 2, eliminating much of the pre-match period for the players to prepare for the French Open. Canceled Penn relays: The Penn Relays, one of the oldest and largest circuits in the nation, have been canceled after being uninterrupted since 1895. The event was scheduled for April 23 and 25. The University of Pennsylvania says it will attempt to host an alternate track meeting at a later date in late May or early June. – The Associated Press The NFL cancels draft public plans: Public events for the NFL Draft in Las Vegas next month will not take place, Commissioner Roger Goodell announced. Team player selection will continue as scheduled from April 23-25, and the selection process will be televised. Goodell said in a statement: "This decision reflects our highest priority: the health and safety of all fans and citizens. While this result is disappointing for both the NFL and the Las Vegas community, we look forward to partnering with the Raiders, the City of Las Vegas, and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority for a future NFL Draft, as well as evaluating opportunities for other major NFL events in Las Vegas in the future, including the Super Bowl. " Donovan Mitchell says he is asymptomatic: Donovan Mitchell, one of the NBA players who tested positive for coronavirus, says tThe scariest part of the virus was that he did not feel sick. Mitchell, who was active for the Thunder-Jazz game that was eventually postponed, said he felt he could play basketball tonight if he could. EXCLUSIVE: "I think the scariest part of this virus is that it may appear to be okay." @NBA star @spidadmitchell He speaks of isolation for the first time since he was diagnosed with COVID-19, despite being "asymptomatic." https://t.co/i9rZzYvW4s pic.twitter.com/wZJBteQjtV – Good morning America (@GMA) March 16, 2020

ESPN suspends shows: ESPN's "Pardon the Interruption,quot; will be canceled, along with all of the network's Washington, DC-based programming. Early morning "SportsCenter,quot; is also on hiatus. Sunday March 15 Rudy Gobert offers update on condition: In a video message posted on the NBA's Twitter account, Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gobert said he "feels better every day," but he wishes he had taken the coronavirus outbreak more seriously. A message from @ rudygobert27 pic.twitter.com/eKV6asutGN – NBA (@NBA) March 15, 2020 Christian Wood piston strikers test positive: Christian Wood has become the third NBA player to test positive for coronavirus, joining the Jazz's Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. Wood has been in self-isolation since March 11 and shows no symptoms. The New York Mets closed the minor league complex: The Mets are closing their minor league complex in Port St. Lucie, Florida, and players will receive their daily assignments until the end of their standard spring training hours, according to Newsday's Tim Healey. Saturday, March 14 Rudy Gobert donates $ 500,000: Rudy Gobert, the Utah Jazz player who was diagnosed with coronavirus, prompting the NBA shutdown, announced a donation of $ 500,000 on Saturday. For employees of Vivint Smart Home Arena, the home of the Jazz, Gobert will help fund relief programs to make up for lost wages. He is also donating money to help families in Utah and in Oklahoma City, where he was diagnosed. The rest of the money will go to his native France.

The skeptical timeline of NFL officials will remain the same: ESPN reports that NFL officials are "skeptical,quot; that the league year will begin on March 18. However, all indications point to an official decision after the players vote on a new collective bargaining agreement, which will end at midnight. The XFL player has a positive diagnosis: USA Today confirmed that a Seattle Dragons player has a coronavirus. Seattle is home to the epicenter of the viral outbreak in the US. USA Florida Senate proclaims NCAA champions of the state of Florida: Following the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament, ESPN reported Saturday that the Florida Senate voted Thursday to proclaim the NCAA champions of the Florida State men's basketball team. The Seminoles were 26-5 and won the ACC regular season title for the first time in program history.

Friday March 13 More NBA players join together to help the arena workers: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Zion Williamson joined the dozens of team or arena owners who are teaming up to pay workers who would not otherwise receive a payout during suspensions. MLB encourages players to go home: MLB he's encouraging players to go home one day after canceling the rest of the spring training program and postponing opening day for at least two weeks. JetBlue Park in Fort Myers was among the spring training complexes closed on Friday as the sport considered how to proceed. Commissioner Rob Manfred met with players' association leaders on Friday and a decision was made to encourage players to leave camp in the afternoon. The NFL will ban pre-draft visits: The NFL issued a directive to teams on Friday, saying that players cannot be housed for pre-draft visits and that teams cannot travel to college campuses. There will be a punishment if the policy is violated. Jazz used 60 percent of the Oklahoma evidence: An article published by The Daily Beast provides insight into how Rudy Gobert was so quickly diagnosed with coronavirus, and how the team was able to confirm that the rest of its players and staff were not ill. The fact of the matter: The NBA has enough strength and was able to work with local medics to speed up player testing. In the United States, .8 percent of all coronavirus tests administered as of Thursday went to the Jazz contingent. The 58 tests accounted for almost 60 percent of Oklahoma's daily supply. NCAA could still release support: Hoops fans, there is some hope: The NCAA can launch its 68-team group despite the tournament being canceled. NCAA is making changes to recruitment, eligibility: The NCAA announced Friday that recruitment for all sports, both on and off campus, is suspended until April 15. This will limit coaches who travel to visit recruits during the spring. Additionally, the NCAA reportedly recommends that spring athletes whose seasons have been canceled receive an additional year of eligibility if they so desire.

By source, the NCAA sent a note to members today saying it believes "it will be appropriate to grant relief for the use of a season of competition for student-athletes who have participated in spring sports." The NCAA will begin work on issues related to this and winter athletes. – Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) March 13, 2020

Canceled car races: NASCAR and IndyCar have canceled their races this weekend. NASCAR was scheduled to race Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway with no spectators, but said Friday it will cancel this weekend and next week's race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. IndyCar was scheduled to open its season on Sunday on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida, but suspended its season until the end of April. Four races are affected. – The Associated Press

2020 Masters postponed: The most prestigious golf tournament has been postponed. He said cBarber Fred Ridley: "We hope this postponement will put us in the best position to safely host the Masters Tournament and our amateur events at a later date." The event took place in Augusta, Georgia, the weekend of April 9 to April 12.

Boston Marathon postponed to September: Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, Governor Charlie Baker, Boston Marathon CEO and John Hancock CEO made the announcement. The race will take place on Monday, September 14.

EPL game cans: The English Premier League will close until April 4 due to coronavirus. On Thursday night, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for the new virus. At least eight clubs have started to be quarantined.

Thursday, March 12

PGA cancels the Players Championship: The PGA announced Thursday night that it will cancel The Players Championship and close its other tournaments for the next three weeks. The PGA said in a statement: “From the beginning, we have committed ourselves to being responsible, thoughtful and transparent with our decision process. We went to great lengths to create a safe environment for our players to continue the event throughout the weekend, and we strive to provide our fans with a much-needed respite from the current weather. But at this point, and as the situation continues to change rapidly, the right thing for our players and our fans is to pause. ” The Players Championship is the premier tournament hosted by the PGA Tour, offering a $ 15 million portfolio, the richest in golf history.

EPL to play with fans: Despite restrictions and cancellations worldwide, the English Premier League is playing this weekend. From the BBC: In a statement, the English Football League said the guidance of the relevant authorities remained that there is no medical justification for closing or canceling sporting events at this time. "The EFL, however, will continue to work with the government and relevant stakeholders to further develop contingency plans to ensure that the League is in the best position to act when possible restrictions take effect."

The NCAA tournament is canceled: Division I men's and women's basketball tournaments are canceled. The NCAA also canceled its winter and spring championships.

Related, Power-Five conferences suspended their sporting events.

Big 12 and SEC sports suspended until March 30

Ten major sports suspended until the end of the academic year

ACC and Pac-12 suspended until further notice

The official university basketball tests give positive: An official from the Conference Athletic Association tested positive for coronavirus. Northeastern played three games in the tournament.

MLB start date postponed: Opening day will be delayed by at least two weeks, and spring training will be suspended, the MLB announced Thursday afternoon. Minor League Baseball is following suit.

Celtics Release Statement: The Celts say that IJazz players who were diagnosed with coronavirus are unlikely to be contagious when they played at TD Garden on Friday, but team staff, including players, will be quarantined over the weekend.

The NFL cancels the annual meeting: The NFL will not hold its annual meeting from March 29 to April 1. The league said in a statement: "This decision was made consistent with the league's primary concern to protect the health of club and league employees and the public, while allowing the league to continue its essential business operations."

Murphys Boxing cancels the St. Patrick's Day clash: Murphys Boxing announced that the 5th annual St. Patrick's Day Clash, which took place Saturday at the House of Blues in Boston, was canceled.

Universities begin to cancel sports: Duke, the state of Arizona and Kansas lead the charge among universities that suspend sporting events involving their student athletes. Duke's athletic director is the chairman of the NCAA tournament committee. Locally, Northeastern announced that it would suspend spring sports.

NHL suspends games indefinitely: The NHL is pausing its season that begins with Thursday's games. The AHL is following suit.

The NFL has no plans to move the league year: ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that the NFL said "it has no plans to move the start of the league year," which will begin March 18 through Wednesday. Starting Monday, teams can start talking to free agents. That means Tom Brady could start listening to teams he might be interested in signing with.

Hockey Tournament This canceled: The Hockey East tournament, which had limited fan attendance on Wednesday, will be canceled.

NASCAR will have no fans: Upcoming NASCAR races will be limited only to competitors and necessary personnel. Fans will not be present.

Mass canceled college basketball tournaments: The Big 12, Big Ten, SEC, ACC, Pac-12, Big East, and American Athletic Conference tournaments were canceled around noon ET on Thursday, hours before some were tipped. In Kansas City, the Texas and Texas Tech players were removed from the court. The US Conference The USA, the Western Athletic Conference, MAC, Southland, Sun Belt, Big Sky and the Atlantic-10 are also being canceled. TO Madison Square Garden, St. John & # 39; s and Creighton kicked off at noon for their quarterfinal match at the Big East tournament. At halftime, it was announced that the tournament was canceled.

Pac-12 suspends all sports: Are we headed for a complete shutdown of Division I college athletics? A day after the Ivy League suspended spring sports, the Pac-12 followed suit, becoming the first Power-Five school to put restrictions on its spring athletes.

US Soccer paused until April: Following the MLS example, US Soccer will cancel all its camps and games until the end of April.

Donovan Mitchell tests positive: Utah Jazz Shooting Guard Donovan Mitchell became the second NBA player to test positive for coronavirus. Mitchell, who is Rudy Gobert's teammate, was the only Jazz staff to test positive among the 58 who received the test.

There will be no fans at Players Championship: After starting the tournament with fans on Thursday, tThe Players Championship will have no spectators for the last three days at TPC Sawgrass. The only stipulation on Thursday was that they did not ask for autographs. A person involved in discussions about the new coronavirus says the policy is expected to be in place for the next few weeks, starting with The Players and running until next week at the Valspar Championship in the Tampa Bay area. The only times that a PGA Tour event kept fans off the field were weather-related security issues. – The Associated Press

Boston Marathon could move to the fall: In an effort to save some of the immense economic impact that goes with it, the Boston Marathon could be carried over to the fall.

MLS suspends the season: Major League Soccer is on hiatus.

NWHL postpones end: The National Women's Hockey League will have to wait to crown its champion. The Isobel Cup, scheduled to play on Friday at the Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton, has been postponed. The Boston Pride was ready to attempt a title over the Minnesota Whitecaps.

ATP suspends tennis tour: The ATP men's tennis tour suspended the competition for six weeks.

Patriot League cancels spring sports: Another university conference joined the Ivy League to cancel all spring sports: The Patriot League announced Thursday that there would be no practice or competition.

ACC tournament that takes place as scheduled: The ACC will not cancel or postpone its conference tournament, but will close games to fans, the league said Wednesday. Games are scheduled to tip at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Spanish team in quarantine, the league suspends the game: Real Madrid's soccer and basketball teams were quarantined on Thursday after a club basketball player tested positive for the coronavirus. The Spanish club said its soccer team was affected because it shares training facilities with the basketball team.

The club's decision came moments before the Spanish league said that the next two rounds of the two main soccer divisions will be suspended due to an outbreak. The league said in a statement that it had made the decision after realizing "the quarantine established at Real Madrid and possible cases involving players from other clubs," not to mention those suspicious cases.

No player on a Spanish soccer team has been reported to have the virus.

Wednesday March 11

G-League suspended: Following in the footsteps of the NBA, the G-League announced that its season has been suspended, effective after Wednesday night's games.

NHL is set to make an announcement Thursday: Following the news that the NBA has indefinitely suspended its season, the NHL released the following statement Wednesday night: "The National Hockey League is aware of the NBA's decision to suspend this season indefinitely because one player tested positive for coronavirus. The NHL continues to consult with medical experts and is evaluating options. We hope to have a new update tomorrow. "

Nebraska men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg tests negative after scare: Nebraska men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg tested negative for coronavirus (he announced the flu, the team announced) after being caught on camera looking visibly ill during the loss of the Cornhuskers Big Ten Tournament on Wednesday night.

Fred Hoiberg is being transported to a local hospital after showing signs of illness while training tonight. pic.twitter.com/qpaTpIcJuz – Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 12, 2020

The ACC tournament will be held without fans: The ACC issued the following statement on Wednesday night: “In light of the rapidly changing landscape regarding COVID-19, the latest developments at the national level by health authorities, and today's announcement by the COVID-19 Advisory Panel of the NCAA, the ACC will alter the rest of the ACC Tournament. After consultation with the league's presidents and athletic directors, it was determined that beginning Thursday, March 12, all games will be played only by essential tournament staff, limited school administrators, and student-athlete guests, broadcast television, and members of accredited media present. "

The Association of Women's Basketball Coaches has canceled its annual convention: The following statement was issued: "Due to the health and safety of our members, student athletes, volunteers, staff, and partners, and with the data and information provided about COVID-19, the decision was made to cancel the WBCA 2020 Convention."

The Italian footballer may be the first professional athlete with a diagnosis: Daniele Rugani of Juventus has been diagnosed with Covid-19, probably becoming the first professional athlete to receive a positive test for the virus. The Serie A team had their future games suspended due to a nationwide sports shutdown until early April to try to stop the outbreak.

Not seeing Bruins-Sharks in person: The San Jose Sharks have officially announced that three of their upcoming home games will be closed to fans. The Bruins will face the Sharks at the SAP Center on March 21.

Frozen Four still on, but with no one on the stands: FFollowing the precedent they set with the men's and women's basketball tournaments, the NCAA will host the Frozen Four 2020 in Detroit, but will ban viewers. The games will be played on April 9 and 11. The Hockey East playoffs, which are scheduled for this week, will also continue without viewers in Amherst (Northeastern at UMass) and Lowell (BU at UMass Lowell). Spectators have not been kicked out of UConn in Maine or Providence in BC.

Bruins-Sabers will still have an audience: As dozens of leagues disconnect viewers, the Buffalo Sabers-owning group doubled over on the decision to allow fans to attend Friday's Bruins-Sabers game.

The NCAA will not allow fans in the basketball tournament: In an unprecedented move, the NCAA's massive March Madness tournaments will continue, but without the assistance of any fans. Instead, only essential staff and family will be able to see the games in person. The First Four is scheduled to start on March 17. NCAA President Mark Emmert has also hinted that the national championship, to be held on April 6, could be moved from the spacious Mercedez-Benz stadium to a more appropriately sized venue.

The ACC tournament, which started on Wednesday, will still allow fans to participate in its events despite the games capsizing after the NCAA announcement. The Big 12 announced that they would not allow fans after Wednesday, as did the Big Ten.

Bruins postpones 50th anniversary celebration: The Bruins are driving a celebration for the 1970 Stanley Cup team in the 2020-21 season, citing increased risks of coronavirus in older adults. The ceremony had been planned for March 24, a game against the Red Wings.

Harvard hockey is ready for the season: With the ECAC quarterfinal series against RPI canceled, Harvard's men's hockey season is over.

Statement by Ted Donato & # 39; 91, head coach of Robert D. Ziff & # 39; 88 for Harvard men's ice hockey #GoCrimson pic.twitter.com/jaFDEN5eay – Harvard Men's Hockey (@HarvardMHockey) March 11, 2020

NCAA tournament games in Ohio will have no spectators: Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said the state will issue an order for NCAA tournament games in Ohio, including the first round of four in Dayton, to be played without the attendance of fans. DeWine said: "This seems difficult for people. But we know what is coming. We know what is around the corner. … Everything looks the same, but it really isn't. "

In other college news, the Ivy League and NESCAC are canceling all spring sports, including practices and competitions.

San Francisco bans big events, leading the Warriors to close the arena to fans: The Golden State Warriors will play their games at home in an empty arena for the foreseeable future due to the coronavirus outbreak, ESPN reports. The city of San Francisco, where the Warriors Chase Center is located, announced Wednesday that it was banning gatherings of more than 1,000 people to try to stop the spread of the virus. The ban will be in effect for at least two weeks.

Sailors must get games out of Seattle: The Red Sox may not play against the Seattle Mariners for their early-season series scheduled for April 9-12 after Washington Gov. Jay Inslee banned gatherings of more than 250 people in King County. The Mariners released a statement, saying they were working with the commissioner's office on alternative plans. His season opener series against the Rangers in Seattle will also carry over.

World Figure Skating Championships canceled: The world figure skating championships, which were scheduled to take place in Montreal starting March 18, will be canceled.

NBA Thought Games: ESPN reports that the NBA board of governors and the commissioner's office are preparing for a major meeting on Wednesday that will help determine the league's course of action when it comes to protecting its fans and players from the coronavirus. Part of the proposal suggests that teams located in outbreak cities could watch their home games transferred to an opponent's local arena, or perhaps even to a neutral site.

ESPN also reports that some options are possible, including banning fans or suspending games.

"Sources say decisions about those options remain complicated by the fact that there has been a limited amount of public testing for coronavirus in the United States," wrote ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. "There is no complete understanding of how widespread and debilitating the virus could be in the country."

MLB prefers to switch places to banning fans: If Major League Baseball is unable to play in front of fans at a team's ballpark due to the virus outbreak, the sport's first preference would likely be to switch games to the away team's stadium if possible. – The Associated Press

San Jose Sharks could play on empty sand: El único equipo de hockey afectado por una prohibición de recolección obligatoria (hasta ahora) es el San Jose Sharks, a quien los Bruins enfrentarán en el condado de Santa Clara el 21 de marzo.

Hockey europeo cancelado: Noruega se convirtió en el cuarto país, después de Austria, Alemania y Polonia, en cancelar su temporada nacional de hockey según la Federación Noruega de Hockey sobre Hielo.

Torneo CBI cancelado: Uno de los torneos de postemporada de baloncesto de los cuatro hombres, el College Basketball Invitational, ha sido cancelado debido al brote de coronavirus.

Martes 10 de marzo

La NCAA hará una llamada al torneo en los próximos días: La NCAA está evaluando el riesgo de coronavirus en el próximo Torneo de la NCAA, que está programado para enviar a miles de atletas y fanáticos a más de una docena de ubicaciones en todo el país.

"Estamos consultando con funcionarios de salud pública y nuestro panel asesor COVID-19, que son expertos líderes en epidemiología y salud pública, y tomarán decisiones en los próximos días,quot;, dijo la organización en un comunicado.

Partido del Manchester United en LASK que se jugará a puerta cerrada: El partido de ida de la eliminatoria de los últimos 16 de la Europa League del Manchester United en LASK el jueves se jugará a puertas cerradas debido al coronavirus, según un comunicado. LASK tomó la decisión siguiendo los consejos del gobierno austriaco. Manchester United ha vendido su asignación de poco menos de 900 boletos, pero el juego es uno de varios partidos europeos que no tendrán espectadores.

"Emitiremos automáticamente reembolsos en nombre de LASK a nuestros fanáticos que hayan comprado boletos,quot;, dijo Manchester United en un comunicado.

Deportes de la escuela secundaria de Connecticut cancelados: La Conferencia Atlética Interescolar de Connecticut decidió cancelar el resto de sus torneos de campeonato de invierno. Aquí está la declaración del CIAC: “Debido a las continuas preocupaciones sobre la propagación del COVID-19 (coronavirus), CIAC ha tomado la difícil decisión de cancelar el resto de sus torneos de campeonato de invierno. La decisión se tomó a la luz de las discusiones con numerosas agencias y considerando las circunstancias de nuestras escuelas miembro, nuestros lugares de campeonato y sopesando la salud y la seguridad de nuestros estudiantes atletas, padres y fanáticos dada la incertidumbre que rodea la propagación de este virus. . "

Los torneos de hockey para niños de la División 2 y División 3 de Connecticut se abrieron con sus juegos de primera ronda la semana pasada. La división 1 estaba programada para comenzar el martes por la noche. Las finales estatales estaban programadas para el 19, 23 y 24 de marzo en Yale.

El gobernador Ned Lamont anunció que él firmará declaraciones promulgando emergencias de preparación civil y salud pública en Connecticut en respuesta al brote.

La MIAA emitió un comunicado diciendo que aún no hay cambios en los horarios de postemporada. Las escuelas de Connecticut están una semana detrás de las escuelas de Massachusetts; Las escuelas de Massachusetts terminan los torneos de postemporada este domingo.

Torneo de Ivy League cancelado: La Liga Ivy canceló sus torneos de baloncesto programados para celebrarse en el Pabellón Lavietes de Harvard este fin de semana, anunció la liga el martes. Los dos campeones de la temporada regular, las mujeres de Princeton y los hombres de Yale, reciben las ofertas automáticas de la conferencia para el Torneo de la NCAA. Aquellos que compraron boletos para los juegos programados para Harvard recibirán un reembolso completo.

▪ La Conferencia de la Costa Atlántica anunció que celebrará su torneo de baloncesto masculino según lo programado esta semana en el Coliseo de Greensboro.

▪ La Conferencia Big East anunció el lunes por la noche que está avanzando con sus planes para llevar a cabo el torneo de baloncesto masculino en el Madison Square Garden del 11 al 14 de marzo.

▪ Hockey East continues to monitor the situation, but as of Tuesday plans to go ahead with the men’s quarterfinals March 13-15 at the campus sites, with the semifinals and final played March 20-21 at TD Garden.

Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos expressing concern about playing in Seattle: With just over two weeks until baseball’s opening day, Texas Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos says he’s “a little bit” concerned about traveling to Seattle with Washington state having the worst coronavirus outbreak in the U.S.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said Tuesday the state is preparing for potentially tens of thousands of cases, based on estimates of the spread of the disease. The Mariners are scheduled to open their season by hosting the Rangers on March 26. Major League Baseball said Monday that all opening weekend series were still set to run as planned.

The Boston Marathon is on, for now: Mayor Marty Walsh said that as of Tuesday the Boston Marathon scheduled for April 20 is still on. Conversations with other stakeholders involved in the marathon — which expects about 31,000 runners as well as million spectators and pumps more than $200 million into the city’s economy — are ongoing, Walsh said at an impromptu news conference outside City Hall.

Bruins-Sharks in California in flux: Santa Clara County in California has a gathering ban in place to stem the outbreak of coronavirus. The Bruins are scheduled to play the Sharks in San Jose on March 21.

Jerry Remy staying behind: NESN broadcaster Jerry Remy wasn’t scheduled to be with the Red Sox during their season-opening swing through Toronto. Now, he’s skipping the second half of the first trip. The decision comes as a precaution. Said Remy: “With all my underlying conditions, they don’t want me getting sick somewhere else other than at Mass General – they don’t want me quarantined somewhere and I can’t get back to Mass General, where they would really want me.”

European soccer played in empty stadiums: All upcoming professional soccer games in Spain, France and Portugal, as well as some in Germany and a European Championship qualifying match in Slovakia, will be played in empty stadiums.

The Spanish league said Tuesday that matches in the first and second divisions will be played without fans for at least two weeks. The announcement came after the government outlined a series of preventative measures being implemented to help contain the spread of the virus, including ordering all sporting events with a significant number of fans — professional and non-professional — to be played in empty venues.

Olympic qualifying in flux: Qualifying events for the Tokyo Olympics are being canceled or postponed almost daily, and time is running out for athletes to prove they meet the standard. Rowing was the latest sport to find itself in flux on Tuesday when it canceled two World Cups, the European Olympic and Paralympic qualifying regatta, and the final Paralympic qualifier. All were to be held in Italy from April 10 to May 10. World Rowing said it wants to relocate the qualifiers and was talking with other countries. It hoped to offer good news next week.

Media access to be limited: In an unprecedented move, MLB, MLS, NFL and the NHL issued a statement Monday night announcing new locker room policies limiting locker room. “After consultation with infectious disease and public health experts, and given the issues that can be associated with close contact in pre- and post-game settings, all team locker rooms and clubhouses will be open only to players and essential employees of teams and team facilities until further notice,” the statement said. “Media access will be maintained in designated locations outside of the locker room and clubhouse setting. We will continue to closely monitor this situation and take any further steps necessary to maintain a safe and welcoming environment.”