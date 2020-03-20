Coronavirus: "invisible enemy,quot; affects health workers | News

These are unprecedented times for many healthcare workers worldwide.

Some have already been infected with a coronavirus, the rest are at high risk of infection.

Many hospitals are running out of protective equipment.

And as cases continue to pile up, so do concerns about the stress and exhaustion of medical workers and the impact on their mental and physical health.

Priyanka Gupta of Al Jazeera reports.