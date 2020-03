Health officials announced the third death of COVID-19 in Wisconsin on Friday.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health, there have been 206 positive cases of COVID-19 and 3,455 people have been tested.

RELATED: Coronavirus Resource Page

%MINIFYHTML0e6a275d456d825e916f1c63ad3d33b511% %MINIFYHTML0e6a275d456d825e916f1c63ad3d33b512%

This is a developing story, check with Up News Info for more information.