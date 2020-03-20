Coronavirus In MN: Ft. Snelling Memorial Rifle Squad ends 41-year streak at funerals due to COVID-19 – Up News Info

– For 41 years, the veteran volunteers of the Fort Snelling Memorial Rifle Squad have never missed a funeral, until now.

In a letter to the editor of the American Legion Monthly Bulletin, squad member Bernie Baumann wrote that the rifle squad was hit with a "gut hit,quot; on Wednesday, March 18.

The squad was ordered to halt operations at the end of their last funeral due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We felt angry, incredulous, and that we were disappointing our fallen heroes because we would not be allowed to honor our fellow veterans who were buried in the Fort Snelling National Cemetery," Baumann wrote.

Since 1979, the Volunteer Rifle Squadron in Ft. Snelling Cemetery has awarded military funeral honors to those who served. The ceremonies include the presentation of the flag, three rifle volleys, and the folding and presentation of the American flag to surviving family members.

"God willing, we will all be back as soon as we are allowed," Baumann wrote.

The average age of the volunteers is 75 years old.

Up News Info-TV has reported on the rifle squad in the past, including when they reached their 75,000th salute in 2018, and when the squad provided a service during the historic cold – minus 20 degrees weather – in January 2019.