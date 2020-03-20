Coronavirus in Minnesota: University of Minnesota needs participants for clinical drug trials COVID-19 – Up News Info

– President Donald Trump on Thursday ordered the Food and Drug Administration to accelerate two drugs to treat COVID-19.

The University of Minnesota is testing one of them right now, and they are looking for participants to help with their trials.

Dr. Tim Schacker is an infectious physician and Vice Dean of Research at the University of Minnesota School of Medicine. He and his team lead three antiviral trials of COVID-19.

%MINIFYHTMLd985fcb0c3315b4c53e3ada8c58f565911% %MINIFYHTMLd985fcb0c3315b4c53e3ada8c58f565912%

RELATED: Coronavirus Resource Page

"Antiviral drugs … there are many of them. At the moment, there are none for SARS CoV2, the cause of COVID-19," said Schacker.

Two of the trials have already started, testing antiviral medications to reverse COVID-19 symptoms, and the other to prevent someone from getting sick if they test positive for COVID-19, but show no symptoms.

The third trial they are doing is preventing someone from getting COVID-19 who is directly exposed to it. That trial hasn't started yet, but they are looking for 1,500 participants to take this drug who have direct contact with people who have COVID-19.

If successful, this medication would allow people, like healthcare workers, to continue working without the risk of getting sick.

READ MORE: 2 coronavirus deaths in Wisconsin, where cases skyrocket

"That would be a game changer, it would be huge," said Schacker.

And while we are all in quarantine and practicing social estrangement right now, these U of M researchers are risking exposure for the sake of finding a cure.

"We have to see the patients, we have to be with the patients," said Schacker. "That is the only way we can do this."

To be eligible for this trial, you must have had a high-risk exposure to someone with COVID-19 in the past three days.

Half of the participants will receive the antiviral medication and the other half will receive a placebo vitamin.

To enroll in the study or get more information, send an email to [email protected]