Coronavirus in Minnesota: The art community feels the impact of COVID-19 – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Another industry that is being greatly affected by the COVID-19 outbreak is the arts and entertainment industry.

With theaters and venues canceling shows around the world, many in the industry are already feeling the impact.

"We all feel like we're in limbo right now, we feel like time has stood still and we all live in jelly," said Dan Piering.

Minnesota native Dan Piering was supposed to start acting in a Broadway show on Wednesday that was temporarily suspended.

"The disappointment comes from that hard work, not feeling satisfied right now," Piering added.

"So today was our opening for the sweet first lady and obviously we're not doing it," said Christine Wade.

Christine Wade, the vocal director of Theater Elision in Crystal Minnesota, says the company's next two shows have been canceled.

"We decided to pay our actors until the end of their contract for this show," Wade said. "This could be a deciding factor for many small businesses. We were supposed to start rehearsals in April. "

Local music theater artist Kym Chambers Otto was supposed to be at the Theater Elision spring show.

"Then we will lose weeks of insurance and we will lose health and pension," Otto said.

But she continues her work as a vocal coach.

"So now I am giving face-to-face lessons that have actually been fantastic," added Otto.

"Suddenly, everyone was out of a job overnight," explained James Rocco.

James Rocco, the long-time former art director at Ordway, now works independently in theaters across the country, most recently in Seattle.

"At first we were canceling until the end of March, but now we have canceled until the end of May," said Rocco. "We are having a lot of town hall meetings nationwide talking about what we can do to keep the performing arts alive."

And it's not just about theater, Minnesota-based Home Free Singer band Rob Lundquist had to shorten their European tour and return home to be with the family.

"Where would you be right now if you didn't talk to us?" Erin Hassanzadeh asked. "If they didn't send us back home, I'd be in Birmingham, England now," Lundquist replied.

He says the group is rescheduling dozens of spring show dates for fall. cutting off much of his immediate income.

"We are going to have to pinch pennies for the next few months," added Lundquist.

While there is uncertainty, these artists ask that they not forget the artists during these times.

"I think many artists are concerned that they will be overlooked because they are not perceived as necessary," Piering said.

"Keep believing in the arts," added Otto.

The artists Up News Info-TV spoke with said that you can support local theaters in the same way that you support other local businesses during the outbreak by purchasing a gift card for when the shows are back online.