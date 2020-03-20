Coronavirus in Minnesota: sports teams, athletes stepping up to fight COVID-19 – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML5c23e986a9e33c9166c43a403fade9dd11% %MINIFYHTML5c23e986a9e33c9166c43a403fade9dd12%

– The world of sports tends to recover every time a crisis occurs, and the sports scene in the Twin Cities is no different.

The latest to join the relief effort include Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen, former Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway, plus the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Minnesota Lynx and the Minnesota Twins.

The Thielen Foundation supports Second Harvest Heartland as it says it aligns with its mission to help children and their development.

"Obviously, with my wife and I being from here, we want to give back to an area that has done so much for us," Thielen said.

The Greenway Foundation also supports Second Harvest, in addition to Sheridan Story.

"Right now, there are so many people who are losing jobs, cutting hours, losing benefits," Greenway said. "Now the kids are home, you have more mouths to feed, more meals to prepare … and that feeling of helplessness as a parent, and then as a child, not to mention homeless children."

The Twins teamed up with the other Major League Baseball franchises to provide $ 1 million in financial aid to part-time staff, who report directly to game day operations to receive payment.

"We are trying to do the right thing for so many dedicated men and women," said Twins President and CEO Dave St. Peter. "It's not just the right thing. In our minds, it's the only thing that can be done."

The Timberwolves and Lynx organizations echo the sentiment, pledging the same amount for the same reason. This comes immediately after the Timberwolves center, Karl-Anthony Towns, donated $ 100,000 to the Mayo Clinic to help with COVID-19 testing.

"Many of these people have been with us as an extension of our family for years," said Timberwolves CEO Ethan Casson.

All four men note that the Minnesota sports community thrives thanks to the fans and support staff.

