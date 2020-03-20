Coronavirus in Minnesota: Number of positive cases of COVID-19 reaches 115 – Up News Info

Health officials announced Friday that the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Minnesota has reached 115, up from 89 cases on Thursday.

According to a map released by the Minnesota Department of Health, most cases are still clustered on the Twin Cities subway.

Hennepin County has the most confirmed cases, with 45. Several of its surrounding counties have at least one case.

Additionally, there have been several confirmed cases in southern Minnesota, in counties such as Olmsted, which has 11 confirmed cases.

To the north, a case was confirmed in Clay County, along the North Dakota border.

Health officials say 3,856 people have been screened at the state Public Health Laboratory. Meanwhile, hundreds of samples remain frozen due to a lack of test kits.

Although 115 people tested positive for the disease, health officials warn that the true number of people with this disease in Minnesota is likely to be much higher.

For most people, the symptoms of COVID-19 are mild. However, the disease can be fatal to the elderly and people with compromised respiratory systems.

Healthy people with symptoms are recommended to be quarantined for 14 days to avoid spreading the virus. People at risk are urged to call their healthcare provider.