Coronavirus in Minnesota: North Minneapolis church serving food to older adults, love during crisis – Up News Info

– Many older people stay home to stay out of the way of COVID-19.

That's why members of a northern Minneapolis church make sure they can expect hot meals and a friendly voice.

Volunteers are showing their love for the most experienced members of the community in the basement of New Salem Baptist Church. They are following all safety precautions to make sure the meals they prepare are safe for the older people who will eat them.

Pastor Jerry McAfee sent his team to tall buildings and houses on the north side to see if there was a need for prepared food.

“We heard a lot about the different things that were happening with the schools and about the children's lunch and things. And when Senator (Bobby Joe) Champion and I were talking, he said, & # 39; Mac, I think there are a lot of older people who could be missing and others who, you know, can't stop and otherwise & # 39; "McAfee said." So the need is there. And it's not that some people aren't doing some things, but, as with everything, some things fall through the gap. "

It didn't take long for several volunteer chefs to come together and start making macaroni and cheese and kale. The grillmaster has been smoking whole turkeys to feed the more than 100 older adults who said they need this resource.

"Before this particular initiative, it is an act of love to prepare the food, gather around the kitchen, consider them, and then take the next step to take them away and give them to them with love," Champion said. .

He says this is a labor of love that started with money from Reverend McAfee's pocket and has grown into a village that contributes what it can.

"He is letting them know through our actions, because love is an action word, that we really love them," Champion said.

Groups like this and Meals on Wheels hope to continue feeding people in need. They are accepting voluntary donations of time and money.

