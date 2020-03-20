Coronavirus in Minnesota: Limited Availability of COVID-19 Testing Changes Testing Criteria – Up News Info

Due to the national shortage of COVID-19 testing, changes have been made to the testing criteria to focus on the people who are most susceptible.

Essentia Health follows guidelines established by the Minnesota, North Dakota, and Wisconsin departments of health regarding who is eligible for the COVID-19 test.

Priority will also be given to health workers, including emergency medical service providers, hospitalized patients, and those in collective living settings, such as long-term care facilities. For those who meet the MDH testing criteria, and have completed an electronic visit, they can exclusively visit the test drive site at the Essentia Health St. Joseph’s-Baxter Clinic.

%MINIFYHTMLe079380c3da197272ed59fc81183a57411% %MINIFYHTMLe079380c3da197272ed59fc81183a57412%

"We recommend that patients schedule an electronic visit or call our toll-free number if they are concerned about the symptoms of COVID-19," said Essentia Health Infectious Disease physician Rajesh Prabhu.

Electronic visits are important for detecting key symptoms: shortness of breath, fever and cough, along with known exposure to COVID-19 and travel to infected areas. However, Essential Health said that if your symptoms are severe and you need to see a doctor, you can call and receive care.

Essentia Health recommends that people with symptoms that cannot be tested be isolated from domestic and intimate contact as much as possible and limit activities in public for 14 days while managing symptoms.

For more information or to schedule an electronic visit, go to EssentiaHealth.org or call the Essentia Health COVID-19 Hotline at 833-494-0836.

Related: Coronavirus Resource Page