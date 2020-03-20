Coronavirus in Minnesota: How to find inner peace in ‘A Time of Dread’ – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML532e8a9b4ff06aadf9b1d9b6af8051fc11% %MINIFYHTML532e8a9b4ff06aadf9b1d9b6af8051fc12%

– It has been six days since Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced that the schools would close. Only four days since we were able to sit in a restaurant.

These sudden changes have led to a wide range of emotions for many. Up News Info discussed psychologist Kirsten Lind Seal about it.

"This has been a very, very difficult week, and for all that it seems, we are heading into hard and continuous territory," said Lind Seal.

%MINIFYHTML532e8a9b4ff06aadf9b1d9b6af8051fc13% %MINIFYHTML532e8a9b4ff06aadf9b1d9b6af8051fc14%

Normally, she could say have dinner with a friend, go to a concert, even enjoy a work conference.

%MINIFYHTML532e8a9b4ff06aadf9b1d9b6af8051fc15% %MINIFYHTML532e8a9b4ff06aadf9b1d9b6af8051fc16%

"What we are left with is really what I would say our internal resources are, what we really own, and that's where I think it can be a very useful place to focus," said Lind Seal.

RELATED: Coronavirus Resource Page

She says it is important to know that it is okay if your emotions are everywhere.

"Simply understanding that their reactions are valid and legitimate can help us deal with them," said Lind Seal.

Then focus on where you are now. That could mean meditation or baking the lemon cake your kids always wanted.

"Will this help control the coronavirus? Absolutely not. Can we be so happy at the moment, "Look at this beautiful lemon tart we made,quot;? Absolutely, ”she said. "So basically, trying to find joy in the smallest moments in a moment of fear is what will keep us sane."

So, what are you doing? Our Facebook fans left these suggestions:

Get lost in books.

Spring cleaning

Helping others

Enjoying your pets

A puzzle

Many video chats

Talk to grandparents and the elderly.

A Bloomington custodian even says he's thoroughly cleaning schools: #stayingsafe.

We reported on Thursday about a subway neighborhood that had a "social distance celebration,quot; in the form of a motorcade for a 12-year-old boy's birthday.

"We all have this strength inside, even though it doesn't always feel that way," said Lind Seal. "We can do this. It will be a long time, there will be a difficult road ahead and human beings are highly adaptable."

Lind Seal says it's also important to eat and sleep as best you can, and try to stick to some kind of schedule. Dress in the morning as you normally would, while realizing that taking a few days off is okay.