Coronavirus in Minnesota: Bachman donates flowers to geriatric homes in the Twin Cities – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – COVID-19 has been canceling events across the subway, including Bachman's 2020 Floral Experience inside the Gallery.

However, instead of throwing the flowers away, Bachman decided to deliver them to various Twin Cities nursing homes. That includes the Waters community in South Minneapolis.

The 4,000 flowers will go to different Twin Cities nonprofits, and there were enough for each resident in the Waters Community.

Bachman's large delivery truck pulled up to the community on Friday morning, as residents waited behind the glass to pick up their flowers.

Bachman said he wanted to bring smiles to the community with his flowers.

"What a blessing for us to have something so beautiful," said Beverly Sinning, one of the residents of the Waters Community. These flowers, he said, were very welcome in this uncertain time.

"I think when the residents have those fresh flowers on their countertops, I think it is going to be really good because you bring them outside, because a lot of them are taking shelter right now," said Jake LaPlante. Waters Community Nursing Director.

The other eight Water communities will receive deliveries like this in all the Twin Cities.