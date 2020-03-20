Coronavirus in Minnesota: Animal Humane Society will close until May, so now is the time to adopt – Up News Info

Minnesota residents looking for a companion pet in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) should head to the Animal Humane Society soon, as all of its locations are slated to close this weekend.

Already, the Coon Rapids location has closed, and the St. Paul location is slated to close on Friday. On Saturday, the Woodbury location will close its doors.

Meanwhile, the organization is moving animals to its main facilities in Golden Valley and trying to place them in foster homes, if possible.

Those looking to adopt a pet can still do so. The Golden Valley location will be open this weekend, though it's slated to close on Sunday night. Eighty-nine pets are currently ready to be paired with a family.

The Animal Humane Society says its locations will be closed until May 2 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization says a group of veterinarians will continue to work until closing to care for animals housed at the Golden Valley facility.

