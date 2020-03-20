Coronavirus in Latin America: countries tighten restrictions | News

People in Brazil have protested against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's handling of the COVID-19 crisis, which they say has been lax.
Across Latin America, many leaders have stepped forward to fight its spread, devastating their already struggling economies and health systems.
But Mexico has been holding back the imposition of tougher measures.
Manuel Rapalo of Al Jazeera reports from Mexico City.
