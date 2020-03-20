Coronavirus in Europe: the death toll in Italy exceeds that of China | News

Home Latest News Coronavirus in Europe: the death toll in Italy exceeds that of China...

Coronavirus cases have emerged across Europe, despite strict restrictions on people's movements.

The number of deaths from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy rose in the last 24 hours by 427 to 3,405, beating the total number of deaths recorded so far in China, officials said Thursday.

Nadim Baba of Al Jazeera also reports on developments in Spain, Germany and the UK.

