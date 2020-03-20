Coronavirus: in dense Bangladesh, social distancing is a difficult task | Bangladesh News

Dhaka, Bangladesh – The new coronavirus has forced countries around the world to adopt measures such as flight bans, mandatory blockades, and social distancing to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

Bangladesh, a South Asian nation, also did the same, banned flights and closed schools and universities, but offices still remain open in one of the world's poorest countries.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLd8d9801408cce09bf6aad7f54affce3111% %MINIFYHTMLd8d9801408cce09bf6aad7f54affce3112%

On Thursday, the country detected three more cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of people infected to 18. A 70-year-old man died of the disease on Wednesday.

But for people in the densest country on earth, social distancing is a difficult task while traveling on crowded public transportation or living in urban slums.

Snuggle up into a Tempo – a makeshift human carrier seating 14 passengers: On a Dhaka highway, Abdullah Yusuf was reflecting on his helplessness on Wednesday.

Crowded transportation and slums

The 27-year-old, who works as a technician in an industrial chemical laboratory, needs to move from his Rayerbazaar home in Dhaka to his office in Tejgaon. Use Tempo, the cheapest mode of transportation, to cover a distance of about 5 km (3 miles) between your home and office.

In a densely populated country like Bangladesh, social distancing cannot be imposed in many areas. Dr. ANM Nuruzzaman, doctor.

"People talk about maintaining social distancing and personal hygiene to stop the COVID-19 outbreak," Yusuf told Al Jazeera. "Within a crowded Tempo, those warnings seem useless since we have no choice but to sit at a cheek-by-cheek distance."

With an income of less than $ 250 a month, Yusuf cannot afford to rent an auto-rickshaw or use taxi services to commute daily. "Our office does not allow us to work from home. We need to go out every day."

The South Asian nation of 170 million people has closed all its educational institutions from March 17 to March 31. (Mahmud Hossain Opu / Al Jazeera)

The South Asian nation of 170 million people has closed all its educational institutions from March 17 to March 31. The country has also banned inbound flights from European destinations.

However, without a government-imposed "total blockade,quot; order, millions of people like Yusuf hit the roads every day, especially in the capital Dhaka, home to some 18 million people.

For a city as dense as Dhaka, maintaining social distance, as suggested by the World Health Organization (WHO) to stop the spread of the coronavirus, seems like a chimera.

Even staying at home has hardly proven effective in Dhaka, a city with nothing less than 23,334 people living per square kilometer.

Nadia Tabassum Khan has been working from home for the past week, as her office, a multinational market research company, allowed her employees to take advantage of the facilities.

"However, our contract housekeeper makes a daily visit to our home from the outside," Khan, 36, told Al Jazeera.

Khan's maid Sulema Begum, a 34-year-old woman with stained leaf beetle teeth, has little idea of ​​the extent of the coronavirus outbreak. He hardly knows the pandemic that has infected more than 200,000 people worldwide and has killed almost 10,000 people.

In his slum in Beribandh in southern Dhaka, where at least 20,000 people live in extremely close quarters, with most residents unaware of the threat from the disease.

"We have seen on television that people wash their hands and advise everyone to do the same. A bottle of hand washing costs more than 120 taka (about $ 1.4). It is difficult for me to pay for it," said one nonchalant. Begum.

"Also, in the poor neighborhood, there is one bathroom for every 10 families. We don't even have a regular supply of water in the bathroom," added Begum.

"You cannot impose social distancing,quot;

Dr. ANM Nuruzzaman, a doctor who was previously director of the Health Service Directorate General, told Al Jazeera that practicing social distancing in a country like Bangladesh is "almost impossible."

"Social distancing is a way to control infectious diseases. But in a densely populated country like Bangladesh, social distancing cannot be enforced in many areas."

"Especially, consider the slums in Dhaka and Chattagram where millions of people live. They live in places so close that it is unthinkable to force social distancing there."

The government has said it has all the necessary preparations to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak, but people have expressed concern about the preparation.

A doctor, who wished to remain anonymous, told Al Jazeera that a "extremely,quot; limited number of tests is possibly leaving COVID-19 cases undetected in Bangladesh.

As of Wednesday, the Bangladesh government through its Institute for Disease Epidemiology, Control and Research (IEDCR) evaluated only 268 people.

The IEDCR, based in Dhaka, is the only test center without other hospitals, public or private, authorized to perform coronavirus tests.

"Centralizing the detection of COVID-19 makes sense, since it is a contagious virus and without personal protective equipment (PPE), which many hospitals do not have, it is not safe," said Dr. Monira Parvin, head of the department. of Virology from Dhaka Medical. College Hospital (DMCH), he told Al Jazeera.

"But that leaves us, who are working in hospitals, in extremely vulnerable conditions, as patients with symptoms of the common flu and pneumonia come to hospitals every day," Parvin said. "These symptoms are similar to those seen in patients infected with COVID-19."

& # 39; Shortage of test kits & # 39;

Four doctors from Parvin Hospital They have already been sent to home quarantine after handling a person who was later diagnosed with COVID-19.

Doctors in many other private hospitals and clinics refuse to treat patients with symptoms of cold and pneumonia. This has caused anger and anxiety among ordinary people.

Many people turn to social media to share their experiences. One of those Nurun Nahar Nowshin Facebook posts went viral on social media. Nowshin revealed that he made rounds at various hospitals, which refused to treat his father, and instead suggested that his father be tested first at the IEDCR.

But her father passed away before the coronavirus test result arrived. Later it was learned that he did not have COVID-19.

"Government preparation is not adequate. Why don't they bring more kits and examine more patients?" questioned Asraf-Ul-Jubair, an upset Moghbazar resident of Dhaka who recently called the IEDCR.

"It's hard to believe that only 18 people are infected with the coronavirus in Bangladesh. If they don't test more people, then they won't be able to find any more cases," Jubair said.

Meerjadi Sabrina Flora, director of IEDCR, said they plan to expand the COVID-19 test facility to some other centers.

She admitted that the IEDCR has a shortage of test kits, adding that they will bring more kits from China very soon.

"We will conduct further testing. Our hotline is open 24/7. Any affected patient can seek help from our hotline," he said.