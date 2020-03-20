Coronavirus: How Cricket Players Have Kept Busy Amid a Pandemic | Cricket News

Rolls of toilet paper, children like weights, cats in catch positions and a virtual test …





James Anderson has found a new way to stay in shape during the coronavirus pandemic …

Cricket players will have to be a nifty group in the coming months, as the coronavirus pandemic will stop the sport and restrict many to their homes.

In the same way, many of them have kept us entertained and informed on social media, with cricket versions in living rooms and gardens becoming the norm.

Here, we look at how the tastes of Chris Gayle and James Anderson have been kept fit and healthy and how David Lloyd of Sky Sports has been kept fun, while also seeing how Benedict Bermange has ensured that there has been a test match, more or less – taking place …

England and Kent Wicketkeeper SAM BILLINGS has offered its services to those in need …

Anyone in the Canterbury area who knows someone, or needs themselves to do their shopping, just yell … 👍🏼 Answer and I will send you a DM – Sam Billings (@sambillings) March 16, 2020

STUMBLE has a new toy …

JAMES ANDERSON, MICHAEL VAUGHAN Y ROB KEY they are adapting to social distancing …

Board games and in a matter of minutes there is a discussion. Back to fortnite for me – Rob Key (@ robkey612) March 18, 2020

Today's shopping list …… Connect 4, scrabble, Cluedo, Darts & some Vino … #OnOn – Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 19, 2020

Toilet paper rolls have been used as makeshift cricket balls, even for IAN BELL Beer Y CHRIS DENT…

But RAVI BOPARA You have more pressing concerns when it comes to bog roll …

I actually need toilet paper – Ravi Bopara (@ravibopara) March 18, 2020

Lots of driveway and cricket garden passing too, …

Interesting preseason this year, the parents put up a patio during the winter. He's wandering around the wicket attacking the ribs, the Webber steakhouse is packing them to have fun with his short leg, no way am I seeing him on stumps … – Sam Cook (@ samcook09) March 18, 2020

Feline bucklers can come in handy!

Fun at home with CHRIS GAYLE Y BEN STOKES…

STOKESHowever, he also makes sure that his children mix work and play …

Study time for Glamorgan roulette ANDREW SALTER…

In the meantime, BENEDICTO BERMANGE It is organizing a series of virtual tests between England and Sri Lanka with the real one postponed due to the pandemic …

In the absence of any & # 39; real & # 39; crickets, we are going to simulate the first Test in Galle in real time session by session. Both teams announced their game XIs a day earlier. Kusal Janith Perera had not recovered from his finger injury and Sam Curran was preferred over Chris Woakes. pic.twitter.com/XlzuolxOEo – Benedict Bermange (@Benedict_B) March 18, 2020

The digital encounter has not escaped JOE ROOT, which points to a virtual hundred …

The odds of Root coming out in the 70s … – Joe Root (@ root66) March 20, 2020

Follow the virtual test here!