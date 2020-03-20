Coronavirus: How Cricket Players Have Kept Busy Amid a Pandemic | Cricket News

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
2
Rolls of toilet paper, children like weights, cats in catch positions and a virtual test …

Last update: 03/20/20 4:16 pm

James Anderson has found a new way to stay in shape during the coronavirus pandemic …

Cricket players will have to be a nifty group in the coming months, as the coronavirus pandemic will stop the sport and restrict many to their homes.

In the same way, many of them have kept us entertained and informed on social media, with cricket versions in living rooms and gardens becoming the norm.

Here, we look at how the tastes of Chris Gayle and James Anderson have been kept fit and healthy and how David Lloyd of Sky Sports has been kept fun, while also seeing how Benedict Bermange has ensured that there has been a test match, more or less – taking place …

Coronavirus in sport

Keep up to date with the latest news

England and Kent Wicketkeeper SAM BILLINGS has offered its services to those in need …

STUMBLE has a new toy …

JAMES ANDERSON, MICHAEL VAUGHAN Y ROB KEY they are adapting to social distancing …

Toilet paper rolls have been used as makeshift cricket balls, even for IAN BELL Beer Y CHRIS DENT

But RAVI BOPARA You have more pressing concerns when it comes to bog roll …

Lots of driveway and cricket garden passing too, …

Feline bucklers can come in handy!

Fun at home with CHRIS GAYLE Y BEN STOKES

STOKESHowever, he also makes sure that his children mix work and play …

Study time for Glamorgan roulette ANDREW SALTER

In the meantime, BENEDICTO BERMANGE It is organizing a series of virtual tests between England and Sri Lanka with the real one postponed due to the pandemic …

The digital encounter has not escaped JOE ROOT, which points to a virtual hundred …

Follow the virtual test here!

