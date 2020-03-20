Coronavirus: how careers are coping with the UK shutdown | Racing News

Get the latest insights from the racing industry as Ryan Mania, Warren Greatrex and William Haggas talk about life without racing in the UK.

The sight of a rider

National Grand Prix-winning driver Ryan Mania is one of many riders unsure of what the future holds as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

While Mania, who returned to racing earlier this season after a premature retirement, admits that jumping game has slightly less to lose than its flat counterparts, he is still extremely concerned about when racing can resume.

"I feel just like everyone else, it is very disappointing that this had to happen. They have suspended him and that is how it is," said Mania, who rose to fame riding Auroras Encore to victory at Aintree in 2013.

"I feel like we could have gone a little longer. It was inevitable that it would stop, it was just a matter of time, but maybe we could have another two weeks behind closed doors."

"That could have made it easier to come to an agreement as well. One minute I was on the phone with my agent solving a couple of trips and the next I received a text message saying everything was off."

"The way it was suspended was very abrupt and it was very difficult to reach an agreement. I think the biggest problem for everyone is not knowing when it will start again."

Mania is traveling primarily for her father-in-law, Sandy Thomson, and the couple was enjoying a fruitful spell recently.

"If we knew it would resume on May 1, then we would enjoy a break and get back on track, but it will actually be much longer. No plan can be made. It could be worse and we could be." in a flat courtyard. I can't imagine what those guys are going through as it's the beginning of their season, "said Mania.

"For the jumping game, the timing is not a disaster, the horses in our yard could have had one more race each, maximum two, but for the flat yards it is a nightmare. It is a concern if we go much beyond May , they will miss half their season. "

Like many, Mania fears he cannot earn a living and is eager to learn about the plans of the Professional Jockeys Association.

"I know they are trying to come up with a financial plan to support everyone, but I feel like there won't be enough money," he said.

"I know the government is doing the best they can, but there just won't be enough money. Let's face it, you're talking about every industry on its knees."

"I hope to hear more from the PJA. It's still not terrible for the jump riders, but for the Flat guys it will be worse. We are all currently losing wages."

"I was hoping to make some money for a Flat trainer at the end of the season, but now it's unlikely to happen, so how do I go about making money? There are so many of us on the same page."

"Historically I had never cared too much in the summer, I always managed to take a few walks and move slowly. This year I wanted to go out on a flat patio every day to keep the money coming in, as I would. I won't be picking up many parts as there aren't many. I just don't know what I'm going to do now. "

Mania knows very well the difficulties that many yards will face.

"The horses still need to exercise, but how are the trainers going to pay them? Why do the owners want to pay the full fees when they can't run their horses?" He said.

"It scares me to think what shape we will be in when we return. It is not knowing. We can only assume the state of the game when we return."

"It is not just me who is going through it, it is all of us, everyone and everything, so we are all going to find ways and means to overcome this crisis, but it is not easy."

"Racing people are great at staying together and I'm sure we will all do it, but it won't make it any easier. These are interesting times, let's say."

The view of a coach

Warren Greatrex is confident that the races will be kept together as he heads "into the unknown,quot; during Britain's general shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cheltenham Festival-winning coach Greatrex has echoed his colleagues' descriptions of a "scary moment,quot; ahead, but is pinning his hopes on all members of the caring community who care for each other.

The implications for the financial and mental well-being of riders and trainers are obvious, as they come to an agreement without competing for at least the next six weeks, and countless other daily constraints as the government tries to stem the spread of the virus.

"These are scary times, but my owners have been fantastic," said Greatrex.

"Many of them are driving the horses crazy now, with the general consensus to stop early and then bring them back earlier (at the beginning of next season)."

"It's all the time everything lasts. We're at the end of our season, and it's easy to stop them a month or so earlier, so as long as the races return on time, it shouldn't affect us too much."

However, there is additional significant uncertainty in the economic consequences of global disruption of daily life, and specifically what effect it has on the purchasing power of owners.

Greatrex said: "With the cancellation of sales, we don't know how this will affect many owners, and their reinvestment in the sport is a bit up in the air, so we are going into the unknown."

"Racing is a great community, and we are all in the same situation: we have to stay together."

In his Lambourn yard, Greatrex has already had some tough decisions to make, but he hopes to limit the impact on most employees.

"I had to fire a couple of job brokers, but luckily they went to the Flat yards, and I also had to fire a couple of people who were prosecuted, because they were the last to get to the door," he said.

"I have met with staff to assure them that we will do our best to keep their jobs safe.

"We will do our best for everyone, because we don't want anyone to suffer."

William Haggas has spoken of the "bulldog spirit,quot; that prevails on racetracks during the most tests the industry has faced.

Newmarket's leading manager feels like most people that it is not knowing when the Flat season will begin that is most difficult to understand.

"Obviously this is a troubling time, but we all have a bit of a bulldog spirit and we keep going; obviously, we are very careful if someone has a cough, cold, infection or something," Haggas told Sky Sports Racing.

"The horses that were ahead and ready to run with the ones we just pulled, some of which were not going to be ready until May or June, we are training normally.

"Now I am one of the few who can remember what it was like before the all-weather races started and when I started we stopped in early November and started in late March, so I am used to it."

"If we were guaranteed to start in late April, that would not be a problem at all, but that is the problem, no one knows when we will start again."